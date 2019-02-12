St Albans author shortlisted for romantic novel award

Lesley Eames' The Silver Ladies of London is up for the The Goldsboro Books Historical Romantic Novel Award. Picture: Hannah Couzens Archant

A St Albans author has been shortlisted for an award for her book about the roaring twenties.

Lesley Eames’s novel, The Silver Ladies of London, is one of six to be in with a chance of winning The Goldsboro Books Historical Romantic Novel Award in the Romantic Novelist Association’s Romantic Novel Awards 2019.

It is about four young women in the 1920s who battle hardship and injustice to set up a business.

St Albans even appears in the story during a treasure hunt around the Hertfordshire countryside.

Lesley, who is chair of Verulam Writers, said: “The shortlisting came as a complete surprise and I’m absolutely thrilled.”

She is up against Charlotte Betts’ The Palace of Lost Dreams; Janet MacLeod Trotter’s In the Far Pashmina Mountains; Santa Montefiore’s The Temptation of Gracie; Nikola Scott’s Summer of Secrets; and Fiona Valpy’s The Beekeeper’s Promise.

The winner will be announced by Alison Weir during a ceremony at the Gladstone Library in March.