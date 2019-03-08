St Albans ex-military man launches book of memoirs of the Vietnam war
A St Albans man who served in the Vietnam war has had a book about his experiences published.
Ray Hill, 74, of Birch Way, launched his autobiographical 'Toy Sampans' at a military exhibition in Kentucky where it was a sell-out.
Ray said: "It was a fantastic experience and went better than I could ever have imagined."
The book took 18 months to write and three years to find a publisher.
As assistant team leader of Lone Range Reconnaissance Patrol, Ray wanted to portray a touching and personal account of what it was like to fight in the Vietnamese war.
He describes the book as a poignant memoir and says that despite the challenges of a war zone, there was humour to be found, which he has also tried to bring to the book. The photography used gives a powerful insight into what his military experiences entailed in LRRP 173rd Airborne Brigade.
Toy Sampans is published by Jay Bird Publishing. For more information visit www.lrrpphotos.com