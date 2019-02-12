Advanced search

St Albans author publishes romantic novel set in Spain

PUBLISHED: 17:00 02 March 2019

Julie with her book, Helen's Love Surges to Flamenco's Pulse. Picture: Julie Silverton

Julie with her book, Helen's Love Surges to Flamenco's Pulse. Picture: Julie Silverton

A St Albans author has self-published a romantic novel set in the fiery world of flamenco.

Julie Silverton, a former Herts Ad saleswoman, has just released a love story called Helen’s Love Surges to Flamenco’s Pulse.

It tells the story of an English schoolteacher called Helen, who goes to work in Seville after her boyfriend’s betrayal in London.

Falling for a famous but troubled flamenco dancer at his dancing school, the book takes its readers on a roller-coaster ride across Andalucia, London and America.

Julie started writing the novel after moving to Benalmadena on the Costa del Sol to care for her mother Joy, who is 94 and a long-term resident of Andalucia.

“My horizons have been limited by my mother’s frailty and so writing the book became a wonderful focus in my life,” Julie said.

“I studied the flamenco in London and have fond memories of lessons at the Havana dance studio in Victoria Street in St Albans, particularly the salsa lessons and Saturday night freestyle sessions in which the dancers became part of a world of exciting rhythms.”

While Julie lived in this district, she sold advertising space in 11 weekly then-Johnston Press newspaper titles, including the Herts Ad.

At that time she was a member of the St Albans Chamber of Commerce and also an active Christian.

She was baptised at The Vineyard Church in St Albans Ashley Road Industrial Estate.

Julie said: “Morality is at its [the book’s] core.

“One prevailing theme is the menace of human trafficking that has beset Spain and why people of good heart everywhere must strive to get this scourge under control.”

The novel also alludes to moral dilemmas facing young Christians who date and fall in love, but wish to maintain their Christian values. She added: “It’s very much a book for our times, though.

“Adventurous as well as romantic, with humorous dialogue and some interesting depth, I hope.”

