St Albans author partners with LGBT+ charity promoting diversity

Non-binary Harry Woodgate wrote and illustrated Grandad's Camper for which they won the Waterstones Children's Book Prize Best Illustrated Book 2022. - Credit: Just Like Us

A St Albans author is partnering with a LGBT+ young people’s charity, to bring stories about diverse families to primary schools.

Non-binary Harry Woodgate wrote and illustrated Grandad's Camper for which they won the Waterstones Children's Book Prize Best Illustrated Book 2022.

Charity Just Like Us who produce free educational resources have collaborated with Harry to produce a video reading of Grandad’s Camper by the author as well as a reading guide with discussion prompts and ideas on how to use the book as a writing prompt as part of School Diversity Week.

School Diversity Week (June 20-24) is a UK-wide celebration of LGBT+ equality in primary and secondary schools run by the charity.

Grandad’s Camper follows the story of a girl and her grandad who takes them on a special camper van trip, sharing heart-warming stories of his adventures with the late Gramps, Grandad’s partner who passed away.

Chief executive of Just Like Us Dominic Arnall said: “We’re delighted to be working with Harry Woodgate, an award-winning children’s author, to open up much-needed conversations around diverse families in primary schools this School Diversity Week.

“A huge thank you to Harry and everyone at Andersen Press for helping us to bring inclusive storytelling to schools – we’re really proud to be able to provide this video resource and reading guide for teachers to share with their primary pupils.”

Harry said: “It's really lovely to be working with Just Like Us to bring Grandad's Camper to children, schools and families across the UK in celebration of School Diversity Week. I'm super excited to introduce the book to a wider audience and hope that it helps increase knowledge and acceptance of LGBTQ+ relationships and identities, whilst showing families can come in all shapes and sizes.”

Find out more at www.justlikeus.org.