St Albans author and brand expert launches business book

Author and business expert Bruce McKinnon at his book launch in Waterstones with St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith. Picture: Aria PR Archant

A St Albans author launched his new book on business at an event in Waterstones attended by the district's mayor Janet Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bruce McKinnon wrote 'What's Your Point?' to help people succeed in business by ensuring their websites, social media, brochures and sales pitches stand the best chance of meeting their target.

You may also want to watch:

The book, which draws on Bruce's 25 years of experience working with international brands, introduces a four-step process called the 'brand arrow' to help marketing novices, start-ups and organisations write their own brand strategy.

Bruce, who runs Mission Brand, said: "Launching my book in St Albans is a wonderful feeling and it is great to have support from the mayor and other local businesses.

"I am really delighted that Waterstones has supported and hosted the event, as bookshops are an important part of our high street."