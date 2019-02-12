Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans author explores wartime choices in newest book

PUBLISHED: 16:41 18 February 2019

Cl�r N� Chonghaile. Picture: Cl�r N� Chonghaile

Cl�r N� Chonghaile. Picture: Cl�r N� Chonghaile

Archant

A St Albans author is exploring abandonment, war, and a woman’s deepest motivations in her newest book.

Cl�r N� Chonghaile. Picture: Cl�r N� ChonghaileCl�r N� Chonghaile. Picture: Cl�r N� Chonghaile

Clár Ní Chonghaile has penned her third novel with Legend Press, The Reckoning - a tale about a woman who revisits Normandy and writes a letter to the daughter she deserted as a baby.

Working as a freelancer in communication, Clár was inspired by research into the World Wars and took eight months to write the 300 page fiction.

She said: “I read a lot about World War Two and one of the things that always struck me was all the men having to go to war.

“I was fascinated by how people can go to war, and by that I mean face death, and how everyone at home lived with the uncertainty, never knowing if their husbands were alive or dead.

“Think of the families who, over generations, would have been struck by these cataclysmic events. What struck me is that we are going through a similar period of upheaval. It is not the same physical challenges but I feel the same instability. I get a sense of a world in change.”

She cites Brexit, Donald Trump, the rise of automation, and the length of the Syrian War as examples.

Clár said some people find the main character in The Reckoning, Lina Rose, “objectionable” - but she disagrees, adding: “The thing I explore in my other two books is personal choice - why do we do the things we do. I am not trying to excuse her actions but to explore her actions in the context. I would put it in part on the war.

“She doesn’t mince her words and is honest about the things she did.”

In 2016 Clár published her debut title, Fractured, and in 2017 she released her second book, Rain Falls on Everyone.

The Irish 46-year-old has a colourful career as a journalist in Spain, France, the Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Kenya. She worked at Reuters and The Guardian before turning freelance.

The Reckoning was first published in October last year.

The blurb reads: “In a cottage in Normandy, Lina Rose is writing to the daughter she abandoned as a baby.

“Now a successful if enigmatic author, she is determined to trace her family’s history through the two World Wars that shaped her life.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.

Residents evacuated after suspected arson in St Albans

Police and firefighters attended a suspected arson in Newsom Place, St Albans.

Major delays on M1 after car overturns near Redbourn junction

M1 crash: There have been major delays southbound this morning after a three-vehicle crash which saw this car overturn between Junction 9 for Redbourn and Junction 8 for Hemel Hempstead. The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit has reported that a

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magsitrates' Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

New £90 million housing contract to benefit St Albans council tenants

St Albans district council has a new housing repairs contract with Morgan Sindall. Picture: St Albans district council

Most Read

Baby found with laughing gas canister in her mouth at holiday park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

The gruesome find in a north Suffolk field 30 years ago today which sparked an unsolved murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ram-raiders smash through not-for-profit building causing thousands of pounds worth of damage

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans author explores wartime choices in newest book

Cl�r N� Chonghaile. Picture: Cl�r N� Chonghaile

Ken Charlery left disappointed with London Colney’s no-show in derby clash

London Colney V Colney Heath - Ken Charlery, manager of London Colney. Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Albans’ Cinderella stars nominated for British pantomime awards

Bob Golding as Dandini in pantomime Cinderella at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: Pamela Raith Photography.

Reilly boots Tabard back on the winning trail at home to Harrow

Tabard skipper Jack Reilly in action against Harrow.

Man in hospital after reportedly falling on scaffolding in St Albans

Bricket Road, St Albans.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists