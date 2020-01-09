Advanced search

St Albans' Australian counterpart plagued by bushfires

PUBLISHED: 12:02 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:02 09 January 2020

The village of St Albans in New South Wales has been affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Nick Suslak

The village of St Albans in New South Wales has been affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Nick Suslak

Archant

Australia's bushfire crisis has affected the village of St Albans in New South Wales - which was named after St Albans in Hertfordshire and has the same crest.

The village of St Albans in New South Wales has been affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Nick SuslakThe village of St Albans in New South Wales has been affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Nick Suslak

St Albans is a small village on the Macdonald River in New South Wales, about 65 miles north west of Sydney, with a population of 305 people.

Previously known as the 'Village of Macdonald', it was renamed St Albans in January 1841 after the city of St Albans in Herts, and sports the same yellow and blue coat of arms.

Recently, record-breaking temperatures and severe drought have led to fires across more than 15.6 million acres of bush, forests and parks, with New South Wales the worst affected state, and 24 people killed across the country.

St Albans is at the centre of the Gospers Mountain fire - described as one of the 'mega-fires' - which covers more than 512,000 hectares in the Wollemi National Park area and is currently being controlled.

The village of St Albans in Australia has been affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Google EarthThe village of St Albans in Australia has been affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Google Earth

You may also want to watch:

Parts of the nearby Macdonald River and Mogo Creek are still ablaze and residents have been advised to monitor conditions and know what they will do if the fire threatens, and to follow advice from local firefighters.

The current nearest bushfire to St Albans is on Three Mile Trail - just a 44-minute drive from the village - and is under control.

St Albans Volunteer Bush Fire Brigade hosted a recovery meeting and barbecue today (Thursday, January 9), with the local Hawkesbury City Council offering advice to residents affected by the bushfires.

The Settlers Arms Inn in the village of St Albans in New South Wales, which has been affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Nick SuslakThe Settlers Arms Inn in the village of St Albans in New South Wales, which has been affected by the Australian bushfires. Picture: Nick Suslak

There are currently 130 fires burning across New South Wales, with the state declaring a state of emergency and 1,300 houses destroyed. The town of Balmoral, a two-and-a-half hour drive from St Albans, was largely destroyed by fire on December 22.

The village of St Albans, which features an Anglican church named after Saint Alban himself, first became a settlement in 1842.

In the early days of colonial settlement, the Macdonald Valley was an important agricultural area, but with the development of railways and further agricultural progress elsewhere became a remote backwater - often referred to by locals as 'Forgotten Valley'.

For information about how to donate to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, go to https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade.

Most Read

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Most Read

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Positive vibes and improvement off and on the pitch keeping the enjoyment high at OA Saints

OA Saints won the Women's Intermediate Cup in a hugely successful 2019. Picture: EMMA COOKE

Plans for supported living development in St Albans refused

Plans for a supported living development in Station Road, Bricket Wood have been refused by St Albans district council. Picture: Google Street View

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

Comment: Strong signs that this will be a good year for the local market

Signs of positive change are already been reported in the local market - and not a minute too soon. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

St Albans council boss reveals his 2020 agenda

Could Market Place in St Albans be pedestrianised?
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists