St Albans museums and Clock Tower set for reopening

St Albans Museum + Gallery. Archant

Visitors will soon be able to visit St Albans Museum + Gallery, Clock Tower and Verulamium Museum again after months of closure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Clock Town in St Albans, as pictured in A-Z Of St Albans The Clock Town in St Albans, as pictured in A-Z Of St Albans

The Museum + Gallery at the Town Hall in St Peter’s Street will be welcoming people back from Monday, every day between 11am and 5pm.

Verulamium Musem will be open from the later date of September 1, 10am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and 11am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Following government guidance allowing the reopening of museums and galleries, the museum team has been hard at work putting in place safety precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone.

St Albans Clock Tower, which would usually have opened from Easter to September, will reopen for a weekend to celebrate Heritage Open Days, on Saturday, Setpember 12 and Sunday, September 13.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public realm, said, “we’re so pleased to be reopening our museums fully for people to experience in person once again.

“We hope visitors will be reassured that we have a range of measures in place to ensure our spaces are safe for everyone. Although some of the much-loved interactive elements have been temporarily removed to reduce the risk of COVID-19, the museum team has worked hard to ensure there are still elements to keep all the family entertained during their visit.”

To ensure the safety of all visitors, numbers within each building will be restricted to allow for social distancing. All those wishing to visit are encouraged to visit the St Albans Museums’ website to plan a visit and to ensure they are fully informed of the new ways of operating.

As a larger venue, St Albans Museum + Gallery will be able to accommodate a greater number of walk-in visitors. Visitors to Verulamium Museum however are encouraged to pre-book.

All visitors will need to complete a short registration form, either when they pre-book online or when they arrive on site. This is to assist with the track and trace scheme.

Everyone will be required to wear face masks in order to comply with the latest government guidance.

Visit www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/visit to find out more about planning a visit.