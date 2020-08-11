Advanced search

St Albans museums and Clock Tower set for reopening

PUBLISHED: 13:58 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 11 August 2020

St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans Museum + Gallery.

Archant

Visitors will soon be able to visit St Albans Museum + Gallery, Clock Tower and Verulamium Museum again after months of closure.

The Clock Town in St Albans, as pictured in A-Z Of St AlbansThe Clock Town in St Albans, as pictured in A-Z Of St Albans

The Museum + Gallery at the Town Hall in St Peter’s Street will be welcoming people back from Monday, every day between 11am and 5pm.

Verulamium Musem will be open from the later date of September 1, 10am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and 11am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Following government guidance allowing the reopening of museums and galleries, the museum team has been hard at work putting in place safety precautions to ensure a safe and enjoyable visit for everyone.

St Albans Clock Tower, which would usually have opened from Easter to September, will reopen for a weekend to celebrate Heritage Open Days, on Saturday, Setpember 12 and Sunday, September 13.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public realm, said, “we’re so pleased to be reopening our museums fully for people to experience in person once again.

“We hope visitors will be reassured that we have a range of measures in place to ensure our spaces are safe for everyone. Although some of the much-loved interactive elements have been temporarily removed to reduce the risk of COVID-19, the museum team has worked hard to ensure there are still elements to keep all the family entertained during their visit.”

To ensure the safety of all visitors, numbers within each building will be restricted to allow for social distancing. All those wishing to visit are encouraged to visit the St Albans Museums’ website to plan a visit and to ensure they are fully informed of the new ways of operating.

As a larger venue, St Albans Museum + Gallery will be able to accommodate a greater number of walk-in visitors. Visitors to Verulamium Museum however are encouraged to pre-book.

All visitors will need to complete a short registration form, either when they pre-book online or when they arrive on site. This is to assist with the track and trace scheme.

Everyone will be required to wear face masks in order to comply with the latest government guidance.

Visit www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/visit to find out more about planning a visit.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Lane closures and delays set for A414 North Orbital Road near Colney Heath and Hatfield

The A414 from Hatfield to St Albans. Picture: Google Street View.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Journalist from St Albans launches book on love and loss

Vikki and Ian on their wedding day. Picture: Alexandra Ridley

Most Read

Protesters call for St Albans council to stop using toxic weed killer

Around 30 people turned out to protest against the use of weed killer Glyphosate in St Albans. Picture: Extinction Rebellion St Albans

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Lane closures and delays set for A414 North Orbital Road near Colney Heath and Hatfield

The A414 from Hatfield to St Albans. Picture: Google Street View.

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Journalist from St Albans launches book on love and loss

Vikki and Ian on their wedding day. Picture: Alexandra Ridley

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Bohemian Rhapsody and The Greatest Showman coming to drive-in cinema

Drivein-Movies will be screening films at the Hertfordshire Showground

Hitchin photographer on mission to capture historic Hertfordshire green spaces

A Hitchin photographer is on a mission to shoot and capture Hertfordshire's historic greens. Picture: Toby Shelley

St Albans museums and Clock Tower set for reopening

St Albans Museum + Gallery.

St Albans siblings take on John O’Groats to Land’s End cycle challenge in memory of dad

Reuben, 19 and sister Honor, 22, will be cycling from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money in memory of their dad Rory Morrison. Picture: Morrison family

Hitchin and Harpenden MP on community’s future in wake of COVID-19 crisis

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami says more houses need to be built in Hertfordshire as more people are expected to move out of cities in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Supplied