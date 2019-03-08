Advanced search

Burglars smash window and damage door in attempted St Albans break-in

PUBLISHED: 17:31 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:31 28 August 2019

Police are investigating an attempted burglary in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Burglars smashed a window and damaged the door of a house in St Albans during an attempted burglary.

The attempt took place in Clarence Road between 1pm and 2.10pm on Thursday, August 22.

A window at the rear of the home was smashed and another window and a door lock were damaged, but nothing was stolen.

PCSO Bradley Flanagan, from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, issued a Neighbourhood Watch message via the Online Watch Link (OWL) system, reminding residents to lock up and not leave tools or ladders around that could be used to help burglars break in.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 432 of August 22.

To sign up for OWL messages go to www.owl.co.uk/herts.

