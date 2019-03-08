St Albans anti-homophobia campaign finds success around country

Founder of Ask for Clive, Danny Clare. Picture: Submitted by Danny Clare Archant

An St Albans anti-homophobia campaign has caught the attention of hundreds of venues around the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Publicans with their Ask for Clive stickers. Picture: Danny Clare Publicans with their Ask for Clive stickers. Picture: Danny Clare

Ask for Clive encourages pubs, bars, restaurants, cafés, gyms, sports clubs, and other entertainment venues to display a rainbow sticker indicating its staff will not tolerate homophobic or transphobic abuse.

If LGBTQ people are experiencing discrimination, they can approach employees and 'ask for Clive' in these venues.

By entering into the scheme, venue managers pledge to ensure all staff are trained in how to properly respond to requests for Clive.

The stickers read: "Everyone is welcome here.

Left to right: The Peacock manager Sean Dutton, prospective Parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper, and campaign founder Danny Clare. Picture: Danny Clare Left to right: The Peacock manager Sean Dutton, prospective Parliamentary candidate Daisy Cooper, and campaign founder Danny Clare. Picture: Danny Clare

"This venue will not tolerate any form of discrimination. Should you see or encounter any form of abuse, please ask for Clive at the bar and we will resolve the issue."

You may also want to watch:

It was launched in a few St Albans pubs this March by St Albans district councillor Danny Clare - since then, the Ask for Clive campaign has appeared on the BBC and ITV and attracted more than 200 businesses around the country.

The operation has grown so substantially that Danny has just appointed Mash PR to represent the campaign.

Publicans with their Ask for Clive stickers. Picture: Danny Clare Publicans with their Ask for Clive stickers. Picture: Danny Clare

He said: "We have big plans and media support is critical to get the message out there and drive as many venues to sign up.

"We have some very big UK household names keen to join us and also lots of interest from across Europe and the USA. This campaign is about taking a stand to eradicate unacceptable behaviour and build a visible support network for everyone in the wider community."

Danny stressed the ultimate goal is for nobody to feel they need Ask for Clive again.

The name Clive is inspired by Clive Duffey - organiser of Herts Pride, host of North Herts FM's LGBT show, and a counsellor at a charity which provides affordable therapy for gay and bisexual men, Terrence Higgins Trust.

Publicans with their Ask for Clive stickers. Picture: Danny Clare Publicans with their Ask for Clive stickers. Picture: Danny Clare

Mash PR managing partner, Stu Campbell-Carran, said: "We are very lucky in the UK to have a higher level of equality compared to many countries around the world - but there is still a long way to go until we reach total equality.

"The fight will not stop until homophobic hate crime is no more. The fact that discrimination and abuse happens in any form is just wrong."