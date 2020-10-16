See St Albans through the eyes of the city’s artists with picturesque 2021 calendar

A group of 12 artists have come together to contribute art for the 2021 calendar. Picture: Gill Owen Archant

A collection of St Albans artists have clubbed together to create a calendar that showcases the beauty of the city.

St Albans landmarks and vistas are portrayed in a variety of mediums and styles. Picture: Gill Owen St Albans landmarks and vistas are portrayed in a variety of mediums and styles. Picture: Gill Owen

During lockdown, Gill Owen was looking for a way for her artwork to be seen, as galleries closed their doors.

Knowing that the people of St Albans love to celebrate the city where they live and work, Gill wanted to include other artists to bring their work to the community.

The images used for the calendar include the city’s landmark buildings and vistas, portrayed in a variety of styles.

The calendar includes depictions of The Abbey, The Museum & Art Gallery, Market Place and the Clock Tower.

April's art is a depiction of St Albans Market Place. Artwork: Naomi Gould April's art is a depiction of St Albans Market Place. Artwork: Naomi Gould

From oils and acrylics to lino print and ink drawing, the range of media shows the of variety of talent.

A total of 12 artists provided art for the project; the youngest, Georgia Sweeney, 18, and the eldest, Naomi Gould, who has been retired a few years.

Featured artists Jacqui Grant, Jayne Evans and Janet Cawthorne also teach art in the community.

St Albans Clock Tower by Gill Owen, who organised the calendar, is the artwork for the month of November. Artwork: Gill Owen St Albans Clock Tower by Gill Owen, who organised the calendar, is the artwork for the month of November. Artwork: Gill Owen

The calendar also features work by Gill’s daughter, 20-yer-old Romy Kelleher, who was a contestant on Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year in 2019.

Gill said: “I am very happy to be supporting so many fantastic artists. It is great to be able to celebrate the city I love and support local artists at the same time.”

“There is such an array of artistic talent that it is a privilege to be able so share that with the city.”

“Lockdown has been particularly hard on the arts, so it is great to have an avenue to get work seen.

“I am very pleased to have had such a positive response from all the artists I approached and am very proud to be supporting their work.”

All artwork commissioned for the calendar have details of the artists‘ websites and social media.

The calendar, and associated cards, are available via Gill’s websiteand at local retailers including The St Albans Cathedral Shop, Panda Cards, Raindrops on Roses and Threads of Harpenden.

Gill can also be found at the St Albans Christmas Market on December 3, 4, 10 and 11, where she will also be selling St Albans Christmas cards.