St Albans artist sees peak in business since his BBC TV appearance

PUBLISHED: 17:16 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 28 March 2019

Stuart Beck, resident artist at Nude Tin Can gallery on Hatfield Road, St Albans.

A St Albans artist has seen a peak in the interest in his art since his house was featured on national television.

Stuart Beck, resident artist at the Nude Tin Can gallery said he has received much interest both locally and nationally, since his artwork appeared recently on the BBC TV show ‘The Best House in Town’. The show featured a selection of the best homes in the district and judges voted on houses in each category.

Stuart and his wife Lucy won the ‘best terraced house’ category and so his abstract paintings were seen by many viewers.

He describes his abstract art as “not of this world”.

Stuart has been painting since he was a young boy and was inspired by his father. Stuart said: “My dad taught me all about mixing colours and what looks good. We did it because it was his hobby. We would go out with a sketch book and paint together.”

Stuart now makes a living out of selling his paintings and doing commissioned work.

Commissions usually consist of a request for an abstract painting produced in specific colours to match a living space.

He is delighted that the upcoming exhibition at the gallery will focus on his pieces.

He said: “The point of the show was that it was a fun experience for us as a family.

“This exhibition is my first solo exhibition which is very exciting. The show has led to me getting so much interest in my art now,which is great. I have been building up to making this a full-time venture for the last four years. I quit my job in marketing the City four years ago.”

Stuart’s paintings start at a cost of £400.

His abstract art will be on show at the Nude Tin Can Gallery on Hatfield Road in St Albans from March 29 to April 11.

Contact the Nude Tin Can gallery if you are interested in attending the private evening viewing on Friday, March 29.

