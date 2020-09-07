Advanced search

St Albans artists showcase work on rebirth after pandemic

PUBLISHED: 13:38 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:38 07 September 2020

The exhibition is at Cositas on September 29 and 30 and features work from Natalia Millman, Aisha Adi, Oliver Kellert, Enne Artist and Cary Khan. Picture: Supplied

A St Albans art exhibition with a theme inspired by the pandemic is opening soon.

Incorporating power, pride and rebirth the exhibition will be held at Cositas on Holywell Hill and is one of a group of events being run by Aisha Adi of Collective Gallery.

The 42-year-old who has organised the event said she is passionate about showcasing the work of local artists and in particular working with marginalised groups.

Her vision is to make art accessible for all, empowering people with a voice and space for them to express their ideas through their art work.

Aisha said: “I am sensitive to the challenges that emerging artists face and wanted to create an opportunity where they could exhibit work in a gallery space.

“I am very passionate about creating art with young people, women and other underrepresented groups.”

The exhibition will feature work by Aisha and other emerging artists from our city, such as Oliver Kellert and Enne Artist.

There will be a private viewing on September 25 with the main exhibition taking place on September 29 and 30.

