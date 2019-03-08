Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans cadets march for residents with dementia

PUBLISHED: 16:02 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:11 12 June 2019

Edna Jury in the 1940s.

Edna Jury in the 1940s.

Archant

A St Albans residential home has organised for a group of cadets to march for residents during Armed Forces week.

Edna with her union jack flags.Edna with her union jack flags.

Tara's Retreat in High St, Sandridge, will welcome St Albans Army Cadet force in the hope of triggering some special memories for residents with dementia who served in the army and navy when they were younger. Memory prompts such as this are proven to have a positive effect on the well-being of people living with dementia.

After the cadets have marched, they will have tea and chat with the residents.

You may also want to watch:

Armed Forces week is from Monday, June 24 and is a national initiative by SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity to pay tribute to those who have served.

Engagement lead Alex Frame said: "I believe this is an opportunity to show our support to all those who served in the forces.

"This will bring back so many memories for our residents and will enlighten them to talk about their time served. We are very excited about this event."

The Cadet group is for 12-18 year olds and they meet at Westminster Lodge car park on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

How a brave little girl lost her battle with neuroblastoma, but won hearts worldwide

Stacey Turner and Siobhan Mather.

Memorial concert pays tribute to well-loved St Albans character

The Golden Clerics at FrankFest 2019 at The White Lion. Picture: Chloe Arlidge

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Harpenden woman helps veterans to heal

Claire Stone, Emma Holly and Becky Ayres at an Invictus Camp offering free ScarWork sessions to veterans.

St Albans cadets march for residents with dementia

Edna Jury in the 1940s.

Not just treats for vegans

Tara's Vegan Treats.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Fixtures for the London & South East rugby divisions announced

Harpenden were promoted after beating Romford & Gidea Park in a play-off. Picture: DAVID SIMPSON/TGS PHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists