St Albans cadets march for residents with dementia

Edna Jury in the 1940s. Archant

A St Albans residential home has organised for a group of cadets to march for residents during Armed Forces week.

Edna with her union jack flags. Edna with her union jack flags.

Tara's Retreat in High St, Sandridge, will welcome St Albans Army Cadet force in the hope of triggering some special memories for residents with dementia who served in the army and navy when they were younger. Memory prompts such as this are proven to have a positive effect on the well-being of people living with dementia.

After the cadets have marched, they will have tea and chat with the residents.

Armed Forces week is from Monday, June 24 and is a national initiative by SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity to pay tribute to those who have served.

Engagement lead Alex Frame said: "I believe this is an opportunity to show our support to all those who served in the forces.

"This will bring back so many memories for our residents and will enlighten them to talk about their time served. We are very excited about this event."

The Cadet group is for 12-18 year olds and they meet at Westminster Lodge car park on Tuesdays and Thursdays.