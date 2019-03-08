Police identify suspect after alleged anti-Semitic assault in St Albans

A man shoved a pram with a child inside in an alleged racially aggravated assault in St Albans city centre.

The attack is said to have taken place outside Costa Coffee in St Peter's Street on Sunday afternoon.

After an appeal for witnesses, police have now identified a suspect and have thanked people for coming forward with information.

A 30-year-old man was sat with his family outside the café when a man shoved his nephew's pram with the boy still inside.

After the victim challenged the man, he responded with racial abuse, reported as being anti-Semitic.

The suspect then kicked an advertising board at the victim before walking away, still using racially abusive language.

PC Dawn Rust, from St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, who is investigating, thanked people who have already contacted police with information.

She said: "We are still keen to speak to witnesses who may have seen what happened. We take hate crime very seriously and will always investigate reports.

"We know hate crime has a huge impact on victims and the community and I'd urge victims to report it to police so we can take appropriate action."

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to email PC Dawn Rust on dawn.rust@herts.pnn.police.uk or contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/70651/19.

