Animal welfare charity near St Albans needs your help

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 September 2019

Are you able to help with the Wheathampstead UFAW animal welfare appeal? Photo: Skitterphoto

An animal charity in Wheathampstead is calling for your help.

The Universities Federation for Animal Welfare (UFAW) is appealing for donations to enable it to increase its ability to fund its work.

The charity, based on Brewhouse Hill, has helped millions of animals around the world, from pets to wild and farm animals.

Currently supported by a grant of £40,000 and supporters, a Just Giving campaign has been launched to try and raise an additional £10,000 as the need is so great.

Chief executive Dr Robert Hubrecht said: "One of the key tools for improving animals' welfare and preventing unnecessary suffering is animal welfare science. Change for the better depends on knowledge, understanding and practical solutions and science provides the evidence for these.

"People who give a donation, become a member and/or help us spread the knowledge gained by science to benefit animals are the very lifeblood of the charity."

To donate www.justgiving.com/campaign/domoreforanimals

