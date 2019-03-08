Air Ambulance Trust raising money and awareness in St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust is coming to St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield to raise awareness and donations for National Air Ambulance Week, which starts on September 9.

Throughout September EHAAT's 'Collection Crew' will travel around Herts and Essex speaking to members of the public, collecting donations and selling pin badges.

The crew will be at Tesco Extra in Hatfield on Sunday, September 15 and at Sainsbury's in St Albans on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21. On Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 they will also be at Asda in Hatfield.

Head of fundraising Jon Rodriguez said: "We bring the hospital to the patient, but we couldn't do it without our amazing supporters. National Air Ambulance week is a fantastic opportunity for us to talk to people about how their donation really does make a difference to our work."