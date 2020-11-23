Boy racers burn up streets during organised car meet in St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

A gang of boy racers tore through the streets of St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield on Saturday night as part of an organised car meet.

Residents turned to social media in the middle of the night to question the source of the loud noises that were keeping them awake, as they seemed to be coming from across the area.

Alison Cobb told this paper: “I live alongside the A414 between Park Street roundabout and London Colney roundabout.

“There were many cars travelling very very fast and very loudly for about 20 minutes.

“We sleep with the windows open but my husband slept through it.”

Lucy Davies said: “Heard it seemed very close by in Marshalswick.”

Joy Hargrave said: “I heard it. I live in Cell Barnes Lane area and it sounded like it was coming from London Colney or Cottonmill.”

Katie Collarbone said: “Oh, I thought Hamilton was in town!”

Natallie Mitham said she heard it in Stanborough and resident Linda Loo heard it in Haldens.

Though Welwyn Hatfield police put out a statement acknowledging a car meet, Herts Constabulary press office did not find any evidence of such an event in St Albans.

Welwyn Hatfield police said: “We are aware of vehicles conducting non-essential journeys as part of a large car meet in the area now to manage the sudden increase in vehicles and bring back normality to the roads.

“CCTV, officer body worn video footage and in car ANPR systems will be used to deal with any offences and breaches of Covid restrictions.

“S59 warnings will be issued where and drivers will be informed of offences committed.”

Regarding a car meet or rallying in St Albans a spokesperson for Herts police: “Police were called on Saturday evening (November, 21) to report that a number of vehicles appeared to be racing along the A405 North Orbital Road in St Albans.

“Officers attended and there was no sign of such activity in the area on their arrival.”

It is just over 16 months since the Stevenage car meet on July 18 2019 when 19 people were injured.