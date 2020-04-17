Scouts set challenge to walk the distance to Madrid

St Albans Scouts are collating the kilometres walked during their daily exercise to cover the distance between here and Madrid. Picture: Mal O'Byrne Archant

Scouts in St Albans have embarked on a new challenge to walk 1,588km collectively – the distance between the city and their counterparts in Madrid.

Scouts in Madrid are also contributing the kilometres walked on their balcolnies and in gardens to cover the distance between here and Madrid. Picture: Mal O'Byrne Scouts in Madrid are also contributing the kilometres walked on their balcolnies and in gardens to cover the distance between here and Madrid. Picture: Mal O'Byrne

Having built a strong relationship with the 1st Madrid British Scouts, the two groups have continued to stay in contact as the coronavirus situation continues.

Scout leader Mal O’Byrne told the Herts Ad: “We are in really close contact with our former leaders who have joined a scout group in Madrid, and they are really struggling.

“The plan is already underway for St Albans Scouts and the Scouts in Madrid to walk the distance between the two citys.

“One of the leaders there and myself have organised it so that all of our scouts are collating their kilometres while on their daily walks.

“Some of them have got their grandparents involved, and they have also been telling us how many kilometres they’ve walked to contribute to our target, so not only is it creating international relationships, but also bonding people inter-generationally.”

“The lockdown in Spain is a lot more extreme than it is here, so they have just been walking around their gardens and balconies, as they cannot go outside and walk around the park like we can.”

The two troops are hoping to reach a target of 1,588km, which is the distance between St Albans and Madrid.

“All we are asking them to do is log the distance they walk every day,” Mal continued.

“Then we found that they had been inviting their grandparents, who of course they can’t see at the moment, to walk with them.

“It means the kids and their grandparants have something to do together.”

On Easter Monday, the scouts ticked off a total of 252km collectively, and more are welcome to join in the effort.

As of yesterday, the St Albans team had walked the equivalent of the distance to the south of Arras in France, while the Madrid team had made it to Zaragoza.

Kilometres are recorded via the groups’ respective social lockdown Facebook pages, or communicated to the leaders via Whatsapp.

Nationally, scouts, cubs, brownies, rainbows and more will be marking St George’s Day next week by clapping for our carers in full uniform, including the St Albans Scouts group.

This is in conjunction with Clap For Our Carers, which happens each Thursday at 8pm.