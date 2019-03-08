Advanced search

St Albans and Letchworth Garden City sisters climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for six-year-old daughter and niece

PUBLISHED: 17:00 28 September 2019

Left to right: Emma Fletcher, Sienna Parsi, and Catherine Parsi. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

Left to right: Emma Fletcher, Sienna Parsi, and Catherine Parsi. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

Archant

Sisters from St Albans and Letchworth Garden City are scaling the 6,000m of Mount Kilimanjaro to raise money for a six-year-old with severe sight loss.

Sienna Parsi with her mum, Catherine Parsi. Picture: Emma Fletcher PhotographySienna Parsi with her mum, Catherine Parsi. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

Sienna Parsi developed retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), a condition which happens in premature babies and causes blood vessels in her eye to grow in a disorganised way.

It means she has no sight in her right eye and can see only brightness in her left eye.

Her mum, Catherine Parsi, and aunt, Emma Fletcher, are climbing the African mountain to raise money for Fight for Sight, which funds research into conditions like ROP.

The sisters have nearly raised £2,000 on their fundraising page.

Setting off on October 10, World Sight Day 2019, it will take them seven nights and eight days to complete the challenge.

Catherine said: "With my daughter Sienna living with severe sight loss it's really important to raise vital funds for Fight for Sight and to help raise awareness of their brilliant and necessary work.

You may also want to watch:

"By climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, we hope to raise lots of money for pioneering eye research into new treatments for retinopathy of prematurity and for helping us to build a future that all those with sight loss can see.

"Our challenge will take us eight days, Sienna's is life-long."

Catherine has two other children, one of whom is Sienna's twin Joshua.

She has previously raised money for the charity with a 100km, one day race called Dixons Carphone Race to the Stones and by running the London Marathon blindfolded.

Their fundraising page reads: "Sienna is a remarkable child and through her guts and determination strives to achieve everything her six-year-old twin brother can do... ride a scooter, ride a bike, ride a horse, climb a tree, she attends mainstream school and is learning to read and write braille.

"She is fiercely independent and overcomes adversity every day."

Head of fundraising at Fight for Sight, Ikram Dahman, said: "We know that sight loss doesn't have to be inevitable - it's through our fantastic supporters raising money for research that we will find the next breakthrough."

Donate at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emmaandcatherine

Most Read

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Specialist coffee bar in St Albans applies for alcohol licence to sell cocktails, fizz, wine and beer

The Quadrant shops in Marshalswick

Hertfordshire towns make Zoopla’s property rich list

Harpenden has made Zoopla's 2019 Rich List. Pciture: Archant

St Albans couple stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook goes under

St Albans couple Kieran Bourne and Lisa Power were stranded in Turkey after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Kieran Bourne

Armed robber raids St Albans convenience store

This man is wanted in connection with a robbery at a convenience store in Oaklands.

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans and Letchworth Garden City sisters climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for six-year-old daughter and niece

Left to right: Emma Fletcher, Sienna Parsi, and Catherine Parsi. Picture: Emma Fletcher Photography

Older woman conned by St Albans payphone scammer

Herts police are warning of a scam in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Winners of sixth annual St Albans Schools in Bloom competition announced

Winners of the sixth annual District Schools in Bloom contest. Cunningham Hill Junior School won the Fabulous Flowers category. Picture: Submitted by St Albans City and District Council

Hertfordshire roads to only be gritted if temperatures drop to half a degree above freezing

Gritters will only be sent out in Hertfordshire this winter at temperatures of 0.5C or below. Picture: Danny Loo

Flags for London Extinction Rebellion protests being made in St Albans

Extinction Rebellion St Albans have been working through the night to create protest flags. Picture: Clare Harvey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists