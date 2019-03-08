St Albans and Hertsmere police take part in arrest of 95 people on major road networks

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police Archant

Officers from Herts police, Thames Valley, the Metropolitan Police and Surrey took part in a joint operation to tackle crimes including drug offences and handling stolen goods.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police Herts police, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, took part in a joint operation which saw 95 people arrested on the road networks. Picture: Herts police

The four police forces, including officers from St Albans and Hertsmere, came together for a proactive operation focusing on the major road networks in the south east of the country.

Officers from the forces' proactive and roads policing teams worked together patrolling the road networks, supported by a joint intelligence team who also monitored ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras across all force areas.

Over the three-day operation, 95 people were arrested on suspicion of offences, which ranged from possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, handling stolen good and conspiracy to burgle, as well as a number of people who were wanted for offences such as aggravated burglary.

You may also want to watch:

Since the operation took place, 10 people have been charged.

Det Insp Mike Hanson, who coordinated the operation at a Hertfordshire level, said: "Partnership working is absolutely vital to our success and means we can cause an even bigger impact on criminality when we collaborate together.

"This operation focused on those who choose to commit acquisitive crime such as burglary and drug dealing, and more than 40 vehicles were seized over the three days.

"I'd like to thank everyone who was involved for their support and professionalism during the operation, which achieved some great results towards the fight to keep the county's roads free of travelling criminals.

"We will be conducting further operations in the near future and this work sends out a strong message to those who choose to commit crime in Hertfordshire: we are not a soft touch."