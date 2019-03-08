St Albans and Harpenden schools unite to tackle poverty

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School Archant

St Albans and Harpenden schools took part in a Zero Poverty Youth Forum to talk about the importance of student activism.

The forum was held at Beaumont School on Thursday, October 24, and was delivered by Beaumont and Sir John Lawes School in Harpenden.

Pupils from St Albans Girls' School and Sandringham School also attended, and the day opened with a presentation by John McLaverty, the education and youth co-ordinator for Oxfam GB.

The Beaumont and Sir John Lawes pupils led workshops on global inequality, the link between poverty and climate change, and how to solve poverty in the local area.

In the afternoon, Beaumont Year 13 government and politics student Finlay Craigmyle hosted a Question Time-style debate with Mr McLaverty, Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson Daisy Cooper and Peter Cashman from Christian Aid.

