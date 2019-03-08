Advanced search

St Albans and Harpenden schools unite to tackle poverty

PUBLISHED: 06:59 31 October 2019

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

Archant

St Albans and Harpenden schools took part in a Zero Poverty Youth Forum to talk about the importance of student activism.

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont SchoolThe Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

The forum was held at Beaumont School on Thursday, October 24, and was delivered by Beaumont and Sir John Lawes School in Harpenden.

Pupils from St Albans Girls' School and Sandringham School also attended, and the day opened with a presentation by John McLaverty, the education and youth co-ordinator for Oxfam GB.

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont SchoolThe Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

The Beaumont and Sir John Lawes pupils led workshops on global inequality, the link between poverty and climate change, and how to solve poverty in the local area.

In the afternoon, Beaumont Year 13 government and politics student Finlay Craigmyle hosted a Question Time-style debate with Mr McLaverty, Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson Daisy Cooper and Peter Cashman from Christian Aid.

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont SchoolThe Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont SchoolThe Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont SchoolThe Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

You may also want to watch:

Politics student Finlay Craigmyle with Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson Daisy Cooper at the Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont SchoolPolitics student Finlay Craigmyle with Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson Daisy Cooper at the Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont SchoolThe Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans and Harpenden schools unite to tackle poverty

The Zero Poverty Youth Forum at Beaumont School in St Albans. Picture: Beaumont School

Verulamians delight as they bag long-awaited but well-deserved win at UCSOB

Jim McCormack kicked 10 points as Verulamians recorded an long-overdue win. Picture: DANNY LOO

Will Smith called-up by GB as Verulam Reallymoving’s success has benefits on and off the bike

Verulam Reallymoving's Will Smith receives his GB jersey.

Second successive Ovaltine Trophy win for Harpenden Golf Club’s ladies

Harpenden Golf Club's ladies team, consisting of Michaela du Plessis, Mel Arnold, Rhona Finch, Cathy Gosling and Alison Franklin, retained their Hertfordshire County Scratch Champions crown.

St Albans ‘Everyday Battler’ overcomes odds to complete 10k run

Connor Howard from St Albans took part in a 10k run as part of the Everyday Battler campaign. Picture: Sam Mellish
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists