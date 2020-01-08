Advanced search

Increase in train prices 'a kick in the teeth' for St Albans commuters

PUBLISHED: 06:59 09 January 2020

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

Peter Alvey Photographer

Commuters from St Albans  and Harpenden have responded to the 2.7 per cent hike in rail prices at the start of the year.

Emily Ketchin of Harpenden Thameslink Commuters Group has campaigned for better train services. Picture: Penny BirdEmily Ketchin of Harpenden Thameslink Commuters Group has campaigned for better train services. Picture: Penny Bird

The rise in prices means that the cost of the average season ticket into London has gone up by as much as £100, although the increase is lower than the 3.1 per cent price hike at the start of 2019.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper, who set up St Albans Commuter and Passenger Action Group, said: "Increase in train fares has become an annual kick in the teeth for commuters who pay through the nose for a heavily overcrowded and often unreliable service, but it's especially sour this year as Germany announced a massive decrease in fares to encourage public transport use.

"I've long argued that the government should freeze fares while they modernise the ticketing system and fix the broken franchise system."

Rail fares are regulated by the Rail Delivery Group, which says this is the third year in a row which has seen average fares held below the benchmark rate of inflation.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has said the hike in train prices is a 'kick in the teeth' for commuters. Picture: SuppliedSt Albans MP Daisy Cooper has said the hike in train prices is a 'kick in the teeth' for commuters. Picture: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

Last month, Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami also argued that rail fares were rising at the expected rate, saying: "My strong view is that our fare prices should not increase in real terms. They have not. They have been held at inflation. This is the third year in a row that average fares nationally have been held below the inflation measure, on which rises are based."

Harpenden Thameslink Commuters' Group was founded in response to timetable changes in May 2018, which led to disruption across Govia Thameslink services - particularly affecting Harpenden.

Founder Emily Ketchin said: "Harpenden has a lost a third of its key services and, despite clear evidence that actual passenger numbers at Harpenden fully justify the trains to be reintroduced, Thameslink has failed to do so.

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has argued that train prices have not gone up in real terms. Picture: SuppliedHitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has argued that train prices have not gone up in real terms. Picture: Supplied

"Yet at the same time train fares have again gone up. That is unacceptable and an insult to commuters who have no other viable option to get to work.

"Our campaign will continue to focus on the reintroduction of trains that should never have been removed."

According to the Rail Delivery Group, passengers across the UK will benefit from 1,000 extra train services.

Most Read

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Most Read

St Albans gets new ‘chat benches’ to help combat loneliness

Newly elected MP Daisy Cooper is supporting the new benches located on: Longacres park, Drakes Drive open space, Camp play area, Foxcroft play area, Sopwell Nunnery Green space. Verulamium park, Oysterfields Park, Victoria playing field, Clarence park and Fleetville park, Picture: Rob Cooper

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police

St Albans named London’s top commuter hotspot

St Albans has topped Yopa's 2020 London Commuter Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans primary school cites ‘high expectations’ as reason for successful Ofsted inspection

Margaret Wix Primary School in St Albans received a 'good' Ofsted inspection. Picture: Danny Loo

Cat-astrophe after mistaken identity for St Albans missing moggy

Thor the ginger tom cat is still missing and the 'found' cat turned out to be a lookalike Picture: Karen Gordon

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Increase in train prices ‘a kick in the teeth’ for St Albans commuters

St Albans commuters are faced with a 2.7 per cent hike in train fares. Picture: Peter Alvey

St Albans council boss reveals his 2020 agenda

Could Market Place in St Albans be pedestrianised?

Men charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in St Albans and Hertsmere after A505 Duxford police chase

Police arrested five men for conspiracy to commit burglary in St Albans, Hertsmere and Watford, following a police chase which started on the A505 near Duxford. Picture: Archant

St Albans girl cuts hair off for cancer charity

Mya Milner donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust. Picture: Supplied

Closure order on St Albans address after antisocial behaviour and suspected drug offences

Police imposed a closure order in Telford Court in St Albans following reports of antisocial behaviour and drug offences. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists