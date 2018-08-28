Train disruption through St Albans after incidents

Thameslink Archant

Commuters will have to grapple with disrupted trains on their way home this evening.

⚠️ #TLUpdates - Due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge between St Pancras International and St Albans City all lines are blocked.



More to follow. — Thameslink (@TLRailUK) 20 November 2018

All lines between St Albans City and London St Pancras International were blocked after a car crashed into a bridge by Mill Hill Broadway.

Although services can now run on the route, a speed restriction has been put in place.

There is also a piece of defective track between St Albans City and Harpenden stations.

Carriages can only travel at 20mph over the area and therefore there will be ten minute delays towards Luton.

Services are expected to be back to normal by 8pm.