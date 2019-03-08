Continuing disruption on St Albans and Harpenden trains after overhead wire problem

Platform one at St Albans City Station. Picture: Peter Alvey Peter Alvey Photographer

Trains are still disrupted on the St Albans and Harpenden line this morning after an overhead wire problem yesterday afternoon.

There were no Thameslink services between Bedford and London St Pancras from around 3pm on July 25 after overhead wires at West Hampstead Thameslink needed urgent attention.

Network Rail engineers have been unable to completely fix the damage overnight and problems are persisting into this morning, as now only half the lines are available.

Travellers are still being advised to delay their journey or not travel at all.

This comes during a heatwave which caused widespread disruption on railways around the country. St Albans district saw thermometers reach around 36°C at about 4pm.