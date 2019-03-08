Advanced search

Prolific St Albans and Harpenden station bike thief jailed

PUBLISHED: 12:50 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 31 October 2019

Samuel Boateng was jailed for a year for a series of bike thefts from St Albans and Harpenden stations. Picture: BTP

Samuel Boateng was jailed for a year for a series of bike thefts from St Albans and Harpenden stations. Picture: BTP

Archant

A prolific thief has been jailed and ordered to pay thousands in fines for stealing more than a dozen bikes from St Albans and Harpenden railway stations.

Samuel Boateng, 40, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of theft from St Albans City and Harpenden stations - the first of which happened in February this year.

Police officers dedicated to tackling bicycle thefts in the area caught Boateng red-handed stealing a bike from St Albans City station and arrested him.

The stolen bike was recovered, and Boateng was also found to be carrying an angle-grinder and a broken bike lock.

The officer investigating the case gathered witness statements from victims and evidence from the station owners to ensure that Boateng, who is of no fixed address, was convicted of each theft.

Appearing in Hatfield Magistrates Court for sentencing on Tuesday, October 29, Boateng was jailed for a year and fined £4,500.

Inspector Gary Pinner, of the British Transport Police, said: "This is a fantastic example of officers showing their diligence and tenacity in bringing a prolific offender to justice.

You may also want to watch:

"Our officers have been building a file against Boateng for a considerable period, and I hope that this sentence serves as a deterrent to would be bike thieves - they should be aware that the BTP and the courts will seek prison sentences.

"Nationally, the BTP has seen a reduction of 18 per cent in recorded bicycle thefts, and there has been a reduction of 22 per cent in bicycle thefts at St Albans and surrounding stations.

"Our officers will continue to work alongside train operators to reduce bicycle crime at stations, and investigate new ways to keep passengers' belongings safe."

The two stations are managed by Govia Thameslink Railway, with the operator's North Thameslink rail enforcement manager Adam Dear welcoming the news.

He said: "We welcome the conviction of a prolific bicycle thief, who targeted two of our very busy commuter stations.

"We work closely with the British Transport Police to reduce cycle crime and we are also in the process of improving cycle security at both stations."

Figures released in August revealed there have been more bike thefts in St Albans station than at any other station in the UK.

READ MORE: St Albans station has more bike thefts than any other in the UK

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Prolific St Albans and Harpenden station bike thief jailed

Samuel Boateng was jailed for a year for a series of bike thefts from St Albans and Harpenden stations. Picture: BTP

Harpenden share the love in 10-try success over Ruislip

Jimmy Speirs scored twice for Harpenden in their rout of Ruislip. Picture: KARYN HADDON

New bus service to go between Oaklands Grange and St Albans city centre

A CGI view of the Oaklands Grange development in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Harpenden St George’s trio 80 minutes from Rugby World Cup glory after England name team

England's coach Eddie Jones and Owen Farrell during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo. Picture: ADAM DAVY/PA

Major St Albans road blocked due to two-vehicle crash

Watling Street in St Albans was blocked off by police last night (Wednesday) after a crash involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Nissan Qashqai. Picture: Laura Bill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists