CCTV appeal after bike thefts from St Albans and Harpenden stations
PUBLISHED: 16:46 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:46 29 October 2019
Archant
British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a spate of bike thefts at St Albans and Harpenden railway stations.
British Transport Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to following a spate of bike thefts at St Albans and Harpenden stations. Picture: British Transport Police
Four thefts took place in July and August this year - one at St Albans City station and the other three at Harpenden station.
Officers would like to speak to the man pictured, who they believe has information that could help their investigation.
Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference number 1900072515.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
