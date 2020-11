St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too! Carpenters Nursery and Farm Shop

Residents have been rallying around our independent retailers as part of the Herts Ad’s #ShopLocal campaign.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They have been highlighting those businesses which they believe have exceptional customer service and staff.

Ruth Tidmarsh from St Albans praised the team at Co-op Funerals in Hatfield Road: “Their skills in working with the grieving, slightly unhinged, arguing or deceased do deserve recognition every bit as much as other businesses - it’s just not something anyone ever ‘Instagrams’.”

Alison Sudbury added: “For a small shop, Good Sports in Harpenden seem to have everything you can ever need. The owner is most helpful and knowledgeable and it will always be my first port of call for sports gear.”

Andrea Beattie said: “Amazing and very friendly service as always from Karl Jelley and his team at Jelley’s Meats in Harpenden. Highly recommended.”

You may also want to watch:

Kelly Taylor said the team at Topkins Pharmacy were worth their weight in gold: “They are always happy to see you and pass the time of day, and are super helpful with all sorts of ailments.”

Stephanie Bourne said: “A big shout out to Anne from Taste of Vietnam St Albans and Crishi from the The White Lotus Cake Company, both feeding the community with amazing food through these difficult times!”

Sam Shields wanted to recognise TK Café in Southdown for making pack lunches for disadvantaged children over half term: “With all the donations left over they have now decided on doing small hampers for the ones that need help at Christmas.”

Judy Newton-Davies said: “Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!”

Jay Joseph had a long list of Harpenden businesses he wanted to recognise: “A shout out to Topkins and R and M Butchers, Thorns and Threads, also Qui and Thompson’s Close Café, Creature Comforts, Silvery Palate, Southdown Hardware and Café Aroma.”

Finally, Mags Rogers singled out Katrina at Phillips Funeral Home Marshalwick for being “so supportive at such an unpleasant time”.

We still want to hear from you about your experiences with local retailers. Email hertsad@archant.co.uk with the subject #ShopLocal.