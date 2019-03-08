St Albans and Harpenden remember 'those who gave their lives for freedom'

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Archant

Remembrance parades and services have been held in St Albans and Harpenden to remember those who lost their life or were seriously injured while serving in the armed forces.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

In St Albans, a Remembrance Sunday parade started in St Peter's Street and proceeded to the war memorial near St Peter's Church, for a service led by Reverend Canon Mark Dearnley.

Representatives from air, sea and army cadets, the guiding and scout movements, and the police, ambulance and fire services all took part. Among them were honorary aldermen, district, town and parish councillors and leaders from different religions. Mayor of St Albans Cllr Janet Smith also attended, dressed in her official robes and accompanied by her mace-bearer, and laid a wreath along with Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire Robert Voss.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

At 11am Cllr Smith returned to the war memorial to mark the two minutes' silence, and emphasised the important of paying respect to the fallen and injured, while also thinking of those who are currently serving around the world.

She said: "These acts of Remembrance are so important. Remembering those who gave their lives for freedom inspires us to value one another."

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

The Harpenden Remembrance Sunday parade met in Leyton Road, and then headed to the war memorial for a service of Remembrance shortly before 11am.

After the service, the parade reformed for an address from Harpenden's mayor, Cllr Brian Ellis.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

Another parade took place at Christ Church in Radlett, with a service of Remembrance held at the war memorial. Pupils from Haberdashers' Aske's School for Girls, joined up with neighbouring junior school students from Haberdashers' Aske's School for Boys to lay wreaths honouring those who gave their lives in service to their country.

Remembrance services were also held across the district to mark Remembrance Day on Monday.

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews The Remembrance Sunday parade in St Albans. Picture: John Andrews

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

You may also want to watch:

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins