Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans and Harpenden Remainers to join national People’s Vote march

PUBLISHED: 18:15 19 March 2019

St Albans for Europe making banners from the march on Saturday. PIcture: StAfE

St Albans for Europe making banners from the march on Saturday. PIcture: StAfE

Archant

St Albans and Harpenden Remainers are joining a national Brexit march to demand a People’s Vote.

Members of St Albans for Europe at the People's Vote March in London.Members of St Albans for Europe at the People's Vote March in London.

It comes amid highly controversial votes in the Commons, with MPs first rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, then rejecting a No Deal Brexit, and finally backing an extension to Article 50.

Harpenden For Europe (HfE) and St Albans For Europe (StAfE) are urging people to join them on the Put It To The People March in Central London on March 23, days before the UK is scheduled to leave the EU.

Secretary of StAfE, Helen Campbell, said the situation was a “national embarrassment”: “Brexit, as expected, is in complete and utter disarray. Theresa May is floundering around, desperately trying to bribe MPs to vote for her appalling deal, while other ministers scramble to blame the EU and, soon, each other.”

Chair of HfE, Richard Scott, added: “When politicians on all sides have botched the process, it’s time to put it to the people.”

Members of St Albans for Europe at the People's Vote March in London.Members of St Albans for Europe at the People's Vote March in London.

StAfE will meet at St Albans City station at 10am and HfE group will meet at Harpenden station at 10.15am.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Agile St Albans hound crowned top dog in Crufts competition

Agility Championship Final Large winner Dan Shaw and Geek on Sunday March 10, the fourth and final day of Crufts 2019 at the NEC, Birmingham. Picture: BeatMedia

St Albans City ‘shocked and saddened’ by death of former player Mike Thalassitis

Former St Albans City footballer Michael Thalassitis has been found dead at the age of 26. Picture: Bob Wakeley

WATCH: St Albans ‘Big Cat’ videoed at close range

A screenshot from the footage in the former Fairbrother Farm in St Albans. Picture: Olly Fairbrother

Double decker bus collides with tree in London Colney

The crash on London Colney High Street on Saturday, March 16.

Woman in her 50s assaulted in St Albans pub

The Blacksmiths Arms. Picture: Danny Loo