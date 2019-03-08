St Albans and Harpenden Remainers to join national People’s Vote march

St Albans for Europe making banners from the march on Saturday. PIcture: StAfE Archant

St Albans and Harpenden Remainers are joining a national Brexit march to demand a People’s Vote.

Members of St Albans for Europe at the People's Vote March in London. Members of St Albans for Europe at the People's Vote March in London.

It comes amid highly controversial votes in the Commons, with MPs first rejecting Prime Minister Theresa May’s Withdrawal Agreement, then rejecting a No Deal Brexit, and finally backing an extension to Article 50.

Harpenden For Europe (HfE) and St Albans For Europe (StAfE) are urging people to join them on the Put It To The People March in Central London on March 23, days before the UK is scheduled to leave the EU.

Secretary of StAfE, Helen Campbell, said the situation was a “national embarrassment”: “Brexit, as expected, is in complete and utter disarray. Theresa May is floundering around, desperately trying to bribe MPs to vote for her appalling deal, while other ministers scramble to blame the EU and, soon, each other.”

Chair of HfE, Richard Scott, added: “When politicians on all sides have botched the process, it’s time to put it to the people.”

StAfE will meet at St Albans City station at 10am and HfE group will meet at Harpenden station at 10.15am.