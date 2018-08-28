Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans and Harpenden commuters react to rail fare increase

PUBLISHED: 13:38 30 November 2018

A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station. Picture: DANNY LOO.

A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station. Picture: DANNY LOO.

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

This morning’s announcement rail fares will rise by 3.1 per cent “rubs salt in the wounds of St Albans passengers”, an action group has said.

The Rail Delivery Group, made up of train companies, announced the increase will come in on January 2.

The news comes after nearly a year of disruption on St Albans district’s railways following a botched timetable change in May.

St Albans Commuter & Passenger Action group spokesperson and Lib Dem candidate Will Tucker said: “Today’s announcement by the Rail Delivery Group rubs salt in the wounds of long-suffering St Albans passengers.

“Given the atrocious implementation of timetable changes, which have still not been fully rectified, a price rise is indefensible.

“A poll today of our 1,000 members shows they feel the price rise is unjustified, but they feel trapped with no alternative option for travel into London.”

For St Albans commuters travelling into London, the average increase will raise the price of an annual season ticket from £3,500 to £3,609.

It was also announced earlier today that the Oyster card network of electronic tickets would be extended to St Albans.

Of this, Mr Tucker said: “We welcome the extension of the Oyster Card and contactless scheme to Luton.

“We proposed this extension within the 80 page report submitted by the action group to the Transport Select Committee inquiry earlier this year and should make travelling from St Albans easier for people.

“It’s good to know that our campaigns are getting through.”

The leader of the Harpenden Thameslink Commuters group Emily Ketchin said: “With 75 per cent fewer trains on a weekend coupled with a 30 per cent reduction of key Harpenden services, it is staggering how a fare increase can be contemplated, let alone actually implemented.

“What makes the situation even more of a disgrace is that we at Harpenden are stood on crowded platforms waiting an inordinate amount of time for a packed train to get onto while the Thameslink Express Trains that no longer stop at Harpenden, and have led to the huge reduction in key services, whizz past with plenty of empty seats.

“The Department for Transport and Thameslink have to take urgent action to reinstate our Harpenden services.”

The latest rise is below the inflation rate, for the fourth time in the last six years.

Over the past few years, the Government has sought to shift the burden of paying for railway upkeep to passengers instead of taxpayers.

The chief executive of the Rail Delivery Group, Paul Plummer, said: “Nobody wants to pay more to travel, especially those who experienced significant disruption earlier this year.

“Money from fares is underpinning the improvements to the railway that passengers want and which ultimately help boost the wider economy.

“That means more seats, extra services and better connections right across the country.”

A GTR spokesperson said: “Fares on Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express will rise by an average of 2.97 per cent, which is less than the rate of inflation and less than the national average.

“We understand many of our passengers have had a difficult year, for which the additional compensation scheme has refunded passengers up to four weeks’ worth of fares, which is far more than a fares freeze.

“Thameslink and Great Northern services are back on track and on December 10 we are introducing 200 extra mainly off-peak services to complete the rollout of the May timetable.

“We thank passengers for their patience.”

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans and Harpenden commuters react to rail fare increase

35 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station. Picture: DANNY LOO.

This morning’s announcement rail fares will rise by 3.1 per cent “rubs salt in the wounds of St Albans passengers”, an action group has said.

Updated Railway lines from St Albans City to London closed

11:58 Fraser Whieldon
Thameslink

A signalling system fault at St Albans City train station has closed southbound lines between Luton and London.

Oyster cards coming to St Albans

10:02 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans City Station. Photo: DANNY LOO.

Oyster cards are coming to St Albans, following a decision by the Department for Transport.

London Colney Parish Council hold public meeting on Hertsmere Garden Village

09:16 Fraser Whieldon
Residents and politicians met in London Colney to discuss the Hertsmere Borough Council local Plan. Picture: Debbie White.

London Colney Parish Council has pledged to mobilise against a proposed garden village in Hertsmere.

CountryPhile

The nature on our doorstep needs a voice – will you speak up for it?

Tree sparrow by Steve Round

I should probably have taken the hint! Walking out into the garden recently an unprecedented flock of thirty or more crows raucously greeted me from the treetops at the bottom of my garden. Cawing and croaking these big, black birds clung clumsily to the top most branches and twigs, jostling and flapping to stay balanced in a constant flurry of feathers. There is always something ominous about crows – they are after all carrion crows, the vultures of the bird world – always watching for scraps and weakness that might mean their next meal.

A little brown bird’s shout of approval!

Nature’s master builders

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition
Zoo Watch CountryPhile

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read stories

Man in his 20s murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

Neighbours ‘shocked and sad’ after man murdered in London Colney

Emergency services on the scene of a stabbing on Walsingham Way, London Colney. Picture: DANNY LOO. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans city residents to be hit hardest by tax rise to be voted on alongside increase in councillors’ allowances

St Albans district council offices.

Teenagers face court following St Albans stabbing

Verulamium Park

Mexican restaurant to open in St Albans on Saturday

Design for the O2 branch of Mexican restaurant Benito's Hat, which is also coming to St Albans next month. Picture: Belt and Braces PR
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Herts Most Wanted Herts Business Awards
Local Guide