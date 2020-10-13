Past and present St Albans and Harpenden residents recognised in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Former MP for St Albans Anne Main has been awarded a CBE for her public and parliamentary service. Picture: Anne Main's office Archant

Four people with links to St Albans and Harpenden have been awarded titles in the Queen’s 2020 Birthday Honours.

The honours, which are usually announced each June, were delayed this year to include individuals who contributed to their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former MP for St Albans Anne Main, who now lives in Bourne End, Buckinghamshire, is to receive a Commander of the Order of the British Empire medal (CBE) for her public and parliamentary service.

The Conservative politician was in office from May 2005 until November last year.

Of the Order of the British Empire awards, CBE is the highest ranking, followed by OBE and then MBE.

St Albans residents Shirley Cooper and Richard Charles Hawkes have also been awarded OBEs for services in their respective fields.

Shirley Cooper was honoured for her services to equality, women’s empowerment and procurement.

Richard Hawkes, who is the chief executive of the British Asian Trust, was recognised for his services to the charitable sector.

Harpenden’s Patricia Ring has been honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for her services to the community in Harpenden during COVID-19.

Originally a medal for both military and civilian service, the BEM was recommissioned in line with the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in 2012 in a civil division.