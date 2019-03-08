St Albans and Harpenden pupils compete in Rotary Club tournament

A team from St Albans High School in St Albans were the foundation winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium Archant

Pupils from schools in St Albans competed in a Rotary Technology Tournament to test their skills in construction and design.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A team from Roundwood Park School in Harpenden were the intermediate winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium A team from Roundwood Park School in Harpenden were the intermediate winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

The tournament is organised by the Rotary Clubs in St Albans and Harpenden, with the aim to inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists.

Twenty-one teams of four from Heathlands School, Marlborough Science Academy, Roundwood Park, St Albans High School for Girls, Sir John Lawes School and Townsend took part.

A team from Marlborough School in St Albans were the advanced winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium A team from Marlborough School in St Albans were the advanced winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

Pupils competed in three age categories. St Albans High School won the foundation category, Roundwood Park won in the intermediate category and Marlborough won the advance category.

The teams are told to bring tools and are provided with construction materials, batteries, an electric motor and instructions. Exact details of the challenge cannot be revealed as identical challenges are still to take place nationwide.

A team from Roundwood Park School in Harpenden were the intermediate winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium A team from Roundwood Park School in Harpenden were the intermediate winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

A team from St Albans High School in St Albans were the foundation winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium A team from St Albans High School in St Albans were the foundation winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium