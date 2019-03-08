Advanced search

St Albans and Harpenden pupils compete in Rotary Club tournament

PUBLISHED: 11:00 16 March 2019

A team from St Albans High School in St Albans were the foundation winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

A team from St Albans High School in St Albans were the foundation winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

Pupils from schools in St Albans competed in a Rotary Technology Tournament to test their skills in construction and design.

A team from Roundwood Park School in Harpenden were the intermediate winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

The tournament is organised by the Rotary Clubs in St Albans and Harpenden, with the aim to inspire the next generation of engineers and scientists.

Twenty-one teams of four from Heathlands School, Marlborough Science Academy, Roundwood Park, St Albans High School for Girls, Sir John Lawes School and Townsend took part.

A team from Marlborough School in St Albans were the advanced winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

Pupils competed in three age categories. St Albans High School won the foundation category, Roundwood Park won in the intermediate category and Marlborough won the advance category.

The teams are told to bring tools and are provided with construction materials, batteries, an electric motor and instructions. Exact details of the challenge cannot be revealed as identical challenges are still to take place nationwide.

A team from Roundwood Park School in Harpenden were the intermediate winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

A team from St Albans High School in St Albans were the foundation winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

A team from Marlborough School in St Albans were the advanced winners at the Rotary Technology Tournament. Picture: Rotary Club of St Albans Verulamium

Police launch video appeal after death of St Albans pensioner in hit-and-run

Police launched a video appeal to help identify a black Vauxhall Zafira believed to be involved in the death of pensioner Barbara Liddle. Picture: Herts Police

Car and lorry involved in crash on M1 near Redbourn

Police were called to a crash on the M1 near Redbourn.

Tree falls and hits nursery school in St Albans

The fallen tree in Victoria Playing Fields, which hit Muriel Green Nursery School in St Albans. Picture: Craig Shepheard

Redbourn care worker sentenced for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims

Carolyn McClune was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for stealing thousands of pounds from elderly victims in St Albans and Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

St Albans children with no school place will not be given priority following parent protest

Parents and children protest the lack of secondary school places in St Albans city centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

