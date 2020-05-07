St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers
PUBLISHED: 08:59 09 May 2020
Archant
People in St Albans and Harpenden have painted rainbows, clapped from their driveways and sent personal messages of thanks to honour NHS staff and key workers.
Ellie Miller, of Ditchling Court in St Albans, shaved her head to raise money for the NHS, and managed to raise a total of £250.
She said: “I thank the NHS for helping me over the last few years due to chronic conditions I have. I would like to say I am extremely grateful for all your hard work and help and I will always appreciate all you do.
Tiffany Ballard, manager at Nuffy Bear Day Nursery in St Albans, said: “I just want to say a truly huge thank you and praise my whole entire team, they have been truly amazing and have gone above and beyond to continue giving care and comfort to both the children in our care and also their families.”
