Advanced search

Gallery

St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

PUBLISHED: 08:59 09 May 2020

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Archant

People in St Albans and Harpenden have painted rainbows, clapped from their driveways and sent personal messages of thanks to honour NHS staff and key workers.

Annabel Harding, age six, clapping for carers in Boundary Road, Bernard's Heath, St Albans. Picture: Sally HardingAnnabel Harding, age six, clapping for carers in Boundary Road, Bernard's Heath, St Albans. Picture: Sally Harding

Ellie Miller, of Ditchling Court in St Albans, shaved her head to raise money for the NHS, and managed to raise a total of £250.

She said: “I thank the NHS for helping me over the last few years due to chronic conditions I have. I would like to say I am extremely grateful for all your hard work and help and I will always appreciate all you do.

Key workers in St Albans remembering the frontline NHS staff and key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Don ByrneKey workers in St Albans remembering the frontline NHS staff and key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Don Byrne

Tiffany Ballard, manager at Nuffy Bear Day Nursery in St Albans, said: “I just want to say a truly huge thank you and praise my whole entire team, they have been truly amazing and have gone above and beyond to continue giving care and comfort to both the children in our care and also their families.”

Please send your pictures and videos in support of key workers to anne.suslak@archant.co.uk

Ellie Miller of Ditchling Court, St Albans, before shaving her hair off to raise money for the NHS. Picture: SuppliedEllie Miller of Ditchling Court, St Albans, before shaving her hair off to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Supplied

Ellie Miller of Ditchling Court, St Albans, after shaving her hair off to raise money for the NHS. Picture: SuppliedEllie Miller of Ditchling Court, St Albans, after shaving her hair off to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Supplied

Florian from St Albans thanks the NHS. Picture: LJ SilvermanFlorian from St Albans thanks the NHS. Picture: LJ Silverman

Harrison and Charlie Fletcher clapping for NHS staff and key workers in Blake Close, St Albans. Picture: Caroline FletcherHarrison and Charlie Fletcher clapping for NHS staff and key workers in Blake Close, St Albans. Picture: Caroline Fletcher

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Stolen’ teddy bear display returned to St Albans home

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

St Albans community joins in our VE Day singalong

County councillor Annie Brewster features in the Herts Ad VE Day singalong.

St Albans death coach talks about demystifying dying

St Albans death café offers a safe space to discuss feelings about death.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

‘Stolen’ teddy bear display returned to St Albans home

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

St Albans community joins in our VE Day singalong

County councillor Annie Brewster features in the Herts Ad VE Day singalong.

St Albans death coach talks about demystifying dying

St Albans death café offers a safe space to discuss feelings about death.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Bingham Cox Cup memories: Harpenden Rovers end 40 years of hurt in 2002

Harpenden Rovers won the Bingham Cox Cup in season 2001-20002. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Further funding secured for Hertfordshire community groups responding to coronavirus crisis

£390,000 is being made available to community groups responding to COVID-19 across Hertfordshire this year. Picture: Sarah Allison

Bingham Cox Cup memories: Loooking back on London Road’s first cup triumph

Bingham Cox Cup winners, London Road. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24