St Albans and Harpenden residents say thank you to NHS staff and key workers

Linda Charman wanted to thank her husband Andrew Thompson, for his work keeping the streets tidy in St Albans. Picture: Stephanie Belton Archant

People in St Albans and Harpenden have painted rainbows, clapped from their driveways and sent personal messages of thanks to honour NHS staff and key workers.

Annabel Harding, age six, clapping for carers in Boundary Road, Bernard's Heath, St Albans. Picture: Sally Harding Annabel Harding, age six, clapping for carers in Boundary Road, Bernard's Heath, St Albans. Picture: Sally Harding

Ellie Miller, of Ditchling Court in St Albans, shaved her head to raise money for the NHS, and managed to raise a total of £250.

She said: “I thank the NHS for helping me over the last few years due to chronic conditions I have. I would like to say I am extremely grateful for all your hard work and help and I will always appreciate all you do.

Key workers in St Albans remembering the frontline NHS staff and key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Don Byrne Key workers in St Albans remembering the frontline NHS staff and key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Don Byrne

Tiffany Ballard, manager at Nuffy Bear Day Nursery in St Albans, said: “I just want to say a truly huge thank you and praise my whole entire team, they have been truly amazing and have gone above and beyond to continue giving care and comfort to both the children in our care and also their families.”

Ellie Miller of Ditchling Court, St Albans, before shaving her hair off to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Supplied Ellie Miller of Ditchling Court, St Albans, before shaving her hair off to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Supplied

Ellie Miller of Ditchling Court, St Albans, after shaving her hair off to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Supplied Ellie Miller of Ditchling Court, St Albans, after shaving her hair off to raise money for the NHS. Picture: Supplied

Florian from St Albans thanks the NHS. Picture: LJ Silverman Florian from St Albans thanks the NHS. Picture: LJ Silverman

Harrison and Charlie Fletcher clapping for NHS staff and key workers in Blake Close, St Albans. Picture: Caroline Fletcher Harrison and Charlie Fletcher clapping for NHS staff and key workers in Blake Close, St Albans. Picture: Caroline Fletcher

