Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and key workers in St Albans and Harpenden
PUBLISHED: 09:32 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 17 April 2020
The Herts Ad asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.
Elise Morgan, an NHS dentist from St Albans who is working with COVID-19 patients. Picture: Supplied
This gallery contains pictures of carers, nurses, dentists and other NHS staff members who live or work in St Albans and Harpenden.
Ellen Dunthorne, who lives in St Albans and works at Harefield Hospital. Picture: Scott Cooper
Gemma Turner's mum, who works at a care home in St Albans. Picture: Gemma Turner
Hannah Dark from Harpenden, who is a physiotherapist at Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Picture: Nicola Dark
Jennifer Grange, who works as a carer in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied
Lucy Rayner, who works for Abbots Care in St Albans as a community care worker. Picture: Supplied
Michelle Bozier, who is a nurse at St Albans City Hospital. Picture: Jodie Harrington
A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena
A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena
A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena
A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena
A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena
A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena
Grace Emmett, a pharmacy student from St Albans. Picture: Donna Emmett
A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena
A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena
