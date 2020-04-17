Advanced search

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and key workers in St Albans and Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 09:32 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:38 17 April 2020

The Herts Ad is paying tribute to NHS staff and key workers from St Albans and Harpenden for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Supplied

The Herts Ad is paying tribute to NHS staff and key workers from St Albans and Harpenden for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: Supplied

Archant

The Herts Ad asked NHS staff, carers and key workers to send in pictures of themselves for a gallery thanking them for all their hard work.

Elise Morgan, an NHS dentist from St Albans who is working with COVID-19 patients. Picture: SuppliedElise Morgan, an NHS dentist from St Albans who is working with COVID-19 patients. Picture: Supplied

This gallery contains pictures of carers, nurses, dentists and other NHS staff members who live or work in St Albans and Harpenden.

Ellen Dunthorne, who lives in St Albans and works at Harefield Hospital. Picture: Scott CooperEllen Dunthorne, who lives in St Albans and works at Harefield Hospital. Picture: Scott Cooper

Gemma Turner's mum, who works at a care home in St Albans. Picture: Gemma TurnerGemma Turner's mum, who works at a care home in St Albans. Picture: Gemma Turner

Hannah Dark from Harpenden, who is a physiotherapist at Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Picture: Nicola DarkHannah Dark from Harpenden, who is a physiotherapist at Luton and Dunstable Hospital. Picture: Nicola Dark

Jennifer Grange, who works as a carer in Harpenden. Picture: SuppliedJennifer Grange, who works as a carer in Harpenden. Picture: Supplied

Lucy Rayner, who works for Abbots Care in St Albans as a community care worker. Picture: SuppliedLucy Rayner, who works for Abbots Care in St Albans as a community care worker. Picture: Supplied

Michelle Bozier, who is a nurse at St Albans City Hospital. Picture: Jodie HarringtonMichelle Bozier, who is a nurse at St Albans City Hospital. Picture: Jodie Harrington

A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith SheenaA key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena

A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith SheenaA key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena

A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith SheenaA key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena

A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith SheenaA key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena

A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith SheenaA key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena

A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith SheenaA key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena

Grace Emmett, a pharmacy student from St Albans. Picture: Donna EmmettGrace Emmett, a pharmacy student from St Albans. Picture: Donna Emmett

A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith SheenaA key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena

A key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith SheenaA key worker from Right at Home Welwyn, Hatfield and St Albans. Picture: Keith Sheena

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Oakwood Drive, St Albans. Picture: Collinson Hall

Cyclists find ‘worst example of fly tipping’ in St Albans Lane

There has been in increase in fly tipping as waste and recycling centres have closed amid the coronavrius outbreak. Picture: George Ashworth

St Albans and Harpenden residents have been giving something back during the coronavirus lockdown

Peter Aubusson and Jacqui Dixon walked a route around St Albans which spelled out the letters NHS.

Running club founder named Harpenden’s most inspirational woman

Run Redbourn! founder Rachel Mackie, winner of the Harpenden #SHEINSPIRES awards. Picture: Penny Bird

Battles of St Albans memorial tress in full blossom

Sandridge Road, St Albans. Blossom.

