St Albans and Harpenden MPs welcome Boris Johnson as Prime Minister

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami and St Albans MP Anne Main have welcomed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. Photo: Chris McAndrew. Archant

St Albans MP Anne Main and Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami have both welcomed the news that Boris Johnson has been voted the next Prime Minister.

The Conservative Party leadership election result was announced shortly after midday in Westminster, with Boris receiving 92,153 votes and Jeremy Hunt receiving 46,656.

Following the announcement, Mrs Main said: "I want to congratulate Boris Johnson on being elected as our next leader and Prime Minister.

"I believe that Boris has the vision, energy and experience to be an excellent leader for our party and our country. We must deliver on the referendum result to leave the EU and I believe Boris is the best person to deliver that.

"Once we are past Brexit, I hope that Boris will be able to reunite our country, boost our public services and help to create more wealth and opportunity for everyone in the United Kingdom.

"There is no doubt we are in testing times but with unity, optimism and leadership I strongly believe we have a very bright future ahead."

There was a turnout of 87 per cent among Conservative Party members, and Boris Johnson received 66.4 per cent of the votes.

Theresa May will hold her last Prime Minister's Questions tomorrow before formally resigning. She will then go to Buckingham Palace to advise the Queen that Boris be appointed as the new Prime Minister.

MP Bim Afolami previously backed Matt Hancock in the Tory leadership race, but declared his support for Boris Johnson after Mr Hancock withdrew his candidacy. Anne Main, however, is thought to be a long-term advocate of Boris and invited him to visit St Albans during his term as Mayor of London.

He said: "I'm delighted that Boris Johnson has been elected as the leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and as our next Prime Minister.

"He has a proven track record governing as a One Nation Conservative, and with the right team behind him I know he will lead a Government that works for everyone.

"We now need to come together to deliver Brexit, so we can move the country forward to focus on the critical domestic issues that face us, such as our schools and hospitals.

"I look forward to supporting Boris in any way that I can."