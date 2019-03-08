How did St Albans and Harpenden MPs vote the second time on Brexit deal?

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has voted for the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement twice now. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Prime Minster Theresa May’s Brexit deal was once again rejected by Parliament last night - but how did the St Albans and Harpenden MPs vote?

St Albans MP Anne Main in a debate about business rates for St Albans pubs. She once again voted against the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement yesterday.

With just over two weeks to go until Britain is due to leave the single market, MPs yesterday voted by 149 votes not to accept the EU Withdrawal Agreement.

This is a smaller margin than the first Meaningful Vote in January, which crushed the plan by a record majority of 230.

Neither St Albans MP Anne Main or Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami switched their position this time around - Mr Afolami once against voted to approve the document and Mrs Main again voted against.

Mr Afolami said: “I am disappointed that Parliament has rejected the Prime Minister’s renegotiated deal. This new deal delivered on the result of the referendum, and provided new legal reassurances to those concerned about being trapped in the backstop.

“I will be voting against a No Deal outcome today, as I believe it would cause irreparable damage to the UK economy and would not be in the national interest or in the interest of my constituents in Hitchin and Harpenden.”

There will be a vote in Parliament at 12.45pm today, to decide whether the UK should leave the EU without a deal.

If a No Deal Brexit is rejected, MPs will then get the chance to decide if PM Theresa May should ask the EU for an extension to Article 50 and delay the exit process.

This will only be granted if all other EU countries unanimously accept her request.

Mr Afolami continued: “I have been clear that extending Article 50 without a purpose is not a good outcome, however if it means preventing a No Deal Brexit then I will do so on Thursday.

“I continue to believe that the best outcome to Brexit is a cross-party approach that delivers on the result of the referendum. That’s what I’m working towards and will continue to work with colleagues to achieve.”

Anne Main has been contacted for comment.

She supported the Brexit campaign during the 2016 referendum, in which St Albans district bucked the trend, swinging 37.3 per cent Leave to 62.7 per cent Remain.