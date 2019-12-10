Advanced search

Recycle Christmas trees in St Albans and Harpenden to support hospice

PUBLISHED: 06:59 11 December 2019

Christmas trees will be collected from St Albans and Harpenden to raise money for the Hospice of St Francis. Picture: The Hospice of St Francis

Harpenden and St Albans residents are asked to donate to charity in return for having their tree collected by volunteers.

The collection service is run by the Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted, which supports around 150 patients and their families from St Albans district each year.

Teams of volunteers, supported by waste contractors Veolia and the St Albans and Harpenden Lions Clubs, will be out on Saturday, January 11 and Sunday, January 12 to collect trees from the AL1 through to AL5 postcodes.

Residents can leave the trees outside their home, and they will be chipped, recycled and turned into bio fertiliser for local farms.

Lucy Hume, joint director of fundraising at the hospice, said: "Every donation made for the collection of your tree is helping more people and their families to live their precious lives well in 2020."

To arrange collection go to charityxmastreecollection.com

