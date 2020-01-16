Generous St Albans and Harpenden businesses fund hospice night service for 45 nights

Harpenden-based business Plowman Craven supported Rennie Grove Hospice Care's Christmas Campaign. Picture: Rennie Grove Archant

Local businesses supporting Rennie Grove Hospice Care's Corporate Christmas Campaign have raised enough money to fund the charity's night service for 45 nights.

Steve Brehm, corporate fundraising manager at Rennie Grove said: "It costs £500 per night to run the service and the Corporate Christmas Campaign aimed to raise enough money to fund it for a month.

"This year our generous corporate supporters have smashed that target by raising £25,000 which includes £2,500 from the sale of Christmas e-cards.

"Our night service is very important to our patients and their families because it provides reassurance that they are never on their own. They know they can call our nurses any time for advice or to request a home visit.

"Rennie Grove provides this service every night of the year, but at Christmas being there to provide care and support feels even more crucial.

"On behalf of the nurses, healthcare and support staff here at Rennie Grove I want to say thank you to all the local businesses for supporting the campaign and for everything they do for us throughout the year.

"Many are corporate patrons who make a monthly donation to Rennie Grove; others sponsor our events and some hold fundraising activities in the workplace. There are many ways that businesses can help our nurses to provide their specialist care to local adults and children with a life-limiting illness."

Harpenden-based business Plowman Craven supported Rennie Grove's Christmas campaign. Andy Molloy, managing director at Plowman Craven said: "We're delighted to have once again been able to support Rennie Grove's Christmas campaign and help to fund at-home nurse visits over the festive period.

"For people with life-limiting illnesses it's so important to be able to spend Christmas at home with loved ones and it's very humbling that our small contribution can help to make that happen. Rennie Grove does amazing work in our community helping people with conditions that so many families are touched by, we're proud to be a long-term supporter."

To find out how you can help in 2020 visit renniegrove.org, email corporate@renniegrove.org or speak to a member of the corporate team on 01442 890222.