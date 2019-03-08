Advanced search

St Albans author helps people explore death

PUBLISHED: 13:30 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 22 October 2019

St Albans author of 'Do Death: For a Life Better Lived' Amanda Blainey. Picture: Amanda Blainey

A St Albans author has written a book about death.

Amanda Blainey's book, entitled 'Do Death: For a Life Better Lived', aims to encourage a more positive and accepting attitude towards death.

The book offers guidance on preparing for death, insights on navigating grief and tips on how to talk to children about death. Amanda believes that by opening the dialogue around death, people can get a better understanding of what it means to die and how to live: "If we can be more accepting of death and prepared for its inevitability, we can lessen the impact upon our loved ones and wake up to the preciousness of living.

"This was an important book for me to write. If I can help just one person, then my job is done."

Amanda hosts a quarterly death café - a pop-up space welcoming honest discussions around death over food and drink - at the Fleetville Larder. She is the founder of Doing Death, a multi-media platform and podcast that allows us to explore death and dying.

