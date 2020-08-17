St Albans MP Daisy Cooper addresses A-level fiasco after hearing “heartbreaking stories” of constituents

Thousands of pupils across England have expressed their disappointment at having their results downgraded after exams were cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has written to the education secretary on behalf on “angry” St Albans pupils and families after hearing of “heartbreaking” stories around A-level results.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has written to Gavin Williamson following heartbreaking stories for St Albans pupils. Picture: Daisy Cooper's office St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has written to Gavin Williamson following heartbreaking stories for St Albans pupils. Picture: Daisy Cooper's office

Due to the cancellation of exams, students’ grades had been determined by mock exams and teacher assessments.

It has been revealed, however, that almost 40 per cent of grades had dropped down from teachers’ predictions by an algorithm by Ofqual – The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation.

Ms Cooper took to Twitter and said: “Some A-level results stories from St Albans students are heartbreaking – families are rightly angry.

“I’ve written to government to demand answers. Lib Dems want all pupils to have right to appeal grade awards with no charge and a chance to sit exams at the earliest date at no extra cost.”

In a letter to the Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, she wrote: “I am writing about your disastrous handling of the A-level results fiasco.

“Many of my student constituents and their families have contacted me in a state of significant distress following the recent release of A-level exam results in England: many have seen themselves downgraded across mulitple subjects and lost university places because of it.

“They are rightly angry and upset, and a number of their stories are heartbreaking.”

After stories began to emerge across the UK of students receiving grades much lower than expected, the University of Hertfordshire has announced it would be accepting the higher of students’ predicted A-level or BTEC grades provided by their teachers or their awarded grades.

However, the situation – hailed a “fiasco” by Labour – continues to develop, as many students have taken to protesting in Westminster with hundreds turning out yesterday.

A further government announcement on the COVID A-level grading system is expected later today. It is expected to be a U-turn for the grading system, giving A-level and GCSE students grades predicted by teachers.