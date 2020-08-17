Advanced search

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper addresses A-level fiasco after hearing “heartbreaking stories” of constituents

PUBLISHED: 15:39 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 17 August 2020

Thousands of pupils across England have expressed their disappointment at having their results downgraded after exams were cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Thousands of pupils across England have expressed their disappointment at having their results downgraded after exams were cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has written to the education secretary on behalf on “angry” St Albans pupils and families after hearing of “heartbreaking” stories around A-level results.

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has written to Gavin Williamson following heartbreaking stories for St Albans pupils. Picture: Daisy Cooper's officeSt Albans MP Daisy Cooper has written to Gavin Williamson following heartbreaking stories for St Albans pupils. Picture: Daisy Cooper's office

Due to the cancellation of exams, students’ grades had been determined by mock exams and teacher assessments.

It has been revealed, however, that almost 40 per cent of grades had dropped down from teachers’ predictions by an algorithm by Ofqual – The Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation.

Ms Cooper took to Twitter and said: “Some A-level results stories from St Albans students are heartbreaking – families are rightly angry.

“I’ve written to government to demand answers. Lib Dems want all pupils to have right to appeal grade awards with no charge and a chance to sit exams at the earliest date at no extra cost.”

You may also want to watch:

In a letter to the Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson, she wrote: “I am writing about your disastrous handling of the A-level results fiasco.

“Many of my student constituents and their families have contacted me in a state of significant distress following the recent release of A-level exam results in England: many have seen themselves downgraded across mulitple subjects and lost university places because of it.

“They are rightly angry and upset, and a number of their stories are heartbreaking.”

After stories began to emerge across the UK of students receiving grades much lower than expected, the University of Hertfordshire has announced it would be accepting the higher of students’ predicted A-level or BTEC grades provided by their teachers or their awarded grades.

However, the situation – hailed a “fiasco” by Labour – continues to develop, as many students have taken to protesting in Westminster with hundreds turning out yesterday.

A further government announcement on the COVID A-level grading system is expected later today. It is expected to be a U-turn for the grading system, giving A-level and GCSE students grades predicted by teachers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts business COVID recovery funding secured for Wheathampstead holiday company

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

Bim Afolami and Daisy Cooper both up for ‘MP of the year’ award

Daisy Cooper MP and Bim Afolami MP have both been nominated for Patchwork Foundation's MP of the Year award. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Fifteen famous people you could see while in St Albans

Rochelle Wiseman and Marvin Humes outside the Herts Ad office

Which St Albans restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

Some restaurants, cafés and pubs in St Albans will be taking part in the government's Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Danny Loo

Herts business COVID recovery funding secured for Wheathampstead holiday company

2by2 Holidays in Wheathampstead has been awarded funding to launch Auriel Holidays to tailor holidays to fit with ongoing travel restrictions Picture: 2by2

Bim Afolami and Daisy Cooper both up for ‘MP of the year’ award

Daisy Cooper MP and Bim Afolami MP have both been nominated for Patchwork Foundation's MP of the Year award. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper addresses A-level fiasco after hearing “heartbreaking stories” of constituents

Thousands of pupils across England have expressed their disappointment at having their results downgraded after exams were cancelled due to coronavirus. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Bim Afolami and Daisy Cooper both up for ‘MP of the year’ award

Daisy Cooper MP and Bim Afolami MP have both been nominated for Patchwork Foundation's MP of the Year award. Picture: Archant

Oil floods Wheathampstead road as fly-tippers dispose of more than 30 containers

Oil has run over a quarter of a mile down the lane towards Wheathampstead. Picture: Mike Smith

Harpenden astro turf pitch used as dumping ground for rubbish

Rubbish dumped at Rothampsted Park's astro turf pitch.

Londoners quitting the capital for St Albans on the increase

Londoners have long been drawn to St Albans - moreso now than ever. Picture: Archant