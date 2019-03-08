Man arrested following sexual assaults along the Alban Way

A man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after covert police patrols in the Alban Way in St Albans. Picture: Archant Archant

Police have been conducting covert patrols following a spate of alleged sexual assaults in St Albans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since May 24 this year, police have received eight reports of a man on a bicycle touching women inappropriately along the Alban Way.

You may also want to watch:

This morning officers from the Operation Scorpion team, who were conducting the patrols, arrested a 43-year-old man from Sandridge on suspicion of sexual assault.

He is currently in police custody.

Insp Andy Wiseman from the St Albans Safer Neighbourhood Team, who is leading the operation, said: "We want to reassure residents that we take reports of this nature seriously and will use all available tactics, including covert patrols, to help trace suspects and make arrests."

Police are still investigating the assaults, and would like anyone who has any information that could help with their enquiries to call the Herts force on 101.