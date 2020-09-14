Advanced search

Alban Arena panto cancelled for 2020

PUBLISHED: 12:52 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 14 September 2020

St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Pamela Raith

St Albans’ popular pantomime has been cancelled.

Ian Kirkby, Bob Golding and Andy Day in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela RaithIan Kirkby, Bob Golding and Andy Day in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

The Alban Arena announced this morning that the annual event, which attracts huge audiences and often sells out months in advance, will not be going ahead this year due to the pandemic.

A statement said: “Unfortunately with regret we have had to postpone this year’s performance of Mother Goose until Christmas 2021.”

The show was due to run from December 4 to January 3.

