Alban Arena panto cancelled for 2020
PUBLISHED: 12:52 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 14 September 2020
Pamela Raith
St Albans’ popular pantomime has been cancelled.
The Alban Arena announced this morning that the annual event, which attracts huge audiences and often sells out months in advance, will not be going ahead this year due to the pandemic.
A statement said: “Unfortunately with regret we have had to postpone this year’s performance of Mother Goose until Christmas 2021.”
The show was due to run from December 4 to January 3.
