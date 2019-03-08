Police put partial closure order on St Albans address due to suspected criminal behaviour

Police put a partial closure order on an address in St Albans. Picture: Cambs Police Archant

A partial closure order was issued at an address in St Albans after the occupants were arrested on suspicion of fraud and supplying drugs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police issued the order on Tuesday morning (September 24) in Ladies Grove, after a warrant was carried out at the address on August 15.

A 57-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of fraudulently obtaining £900 worth of meat from a butcher, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

A 43-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

You may also want to watch:

Wraps, believed to be drugs, were seized from the property, and the occupants are on police bail until Thursday, December 12.

Sgt Mike Sanders, from the community safety unit, said: "We worked closely with St Albans City and District Council to apply for the closure order as we believe the tenants were causing disruption to residents in Ladies Grove.

"We were able to prove that the occupants of Ladies Grove have been involved in criminal behaviour at this property and therefore the court, under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, put the partial closure order on.

"This means that only the tenant and one other named person, the council and the emergency services are able to enter the address for three months until Christmas (23 December 2019).

"A breach of the order is a criminal offence under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014."