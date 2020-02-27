St Albans Action for Homeless group hold charity evening

A home-grown group of St Albans residents is hosting a homelessness fundraising event this week.

Friday's event, at Café Rouge on Holywell Hill from 6-8pm, is being organised by St Albans Action for Homeless.

It will be raising funds through a prize raffle, with Olivier-nominated actor and local panto legend Bob Golding doing the live draw.

The 1,900 strong SAAH group is led by Lynn Dutton, Sharon Linney, Karen Cowen and Julie Ralph, and was set up, Sharon said, "by passionate, caring individuals who just could not walk on by".

They work tirelessly to advocate for the vulnerable, homeless in need, guiding them to local homeless organisations and amenities including mental health services.

CEO Lynn Dutton said: "SAAH is a private sector led group which gives our local businesses and residents, many of whom have limited money, a way to show our homeless that their life is valued and that our community cares."

Praising the efforts of the SAAH team, Bob said: "Tackling and ultimately ending homelessness is essential. It's our duty to help. It's the difference between a town or city, from a real community with a conscience and a heart."

SAAH works with the local hospitality industry, food and drink artisans, businesses and other volunteers, who fund, or provide free hot meals for the homeless people in the city every Friday and Saturday night.

One homeless man living on the streets in the city centre, who did not want to be named said: "These ladies have helped me to turn my life around. This team put in time and love us human being to human being.

"There is nothing like a real person giving themselves to make our time on the streets better. It really is worth so much. I have seen other street people get such a boost from this kindness as well."

There is a week's holiday in Quarteira, Faro, Portugal from October 3-10 in an apartment that sleeps six - generously donated by Catherine Crompton.

There is still time to buy a raffle ticket by emailing stalbansactionforhomeless@gmail.com

Tickets cost £10 and the price of two tickets can give a homeless person emergency accommodation for a night in a bed and breakfast in winter or in times when there is no other alternative accommodation available to them.