Train delays between Watford Junction and St Albans

Delays between St Albans Abbey and Watford this morning. Credit: Peter Alvey Photography Archant

Trains are delayed between Watford Junction and St Albans this morning.

Due to a faulty service on a main route, National Rail commuters are advised to check their journey before travelling today.

Some trains are cancelled between Watford and St Albans Abbey.

National Rail expect the issue to last throughout rush hour, they said.

Stations affected also include St Albans City station and Bricket Wood.