Cathedral illuminated for Baby Loss Awareness Week

The Cathedral will be lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture: Supplied

St Albans Cathedral will be lit up in pink and blue in solidarity of parents who have been affected by baby loss.

The West End of the Abbey will be illuminated from October 9 to 15 to show support for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2020.

The annual awareness week, now in its 18th year, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives, and to raise awareness about pregnancy and baby loss to drive for improvements that are needed now and in the future.

Abi Thompson, Sub Dean at St Albans Cathedral, said: “During Baby Loss Awareness Week the west end of the cathedral will be lit up in blue and pink in support of all bereaved parents. Prayers will be said daily at Evensong, and anybody in our community who has lost a baby at any time is welcome to come to the cathedral and light a candle.”

All of the buildings and landmarks turning pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2020 will be featured on the interactive map and the Facebook album. Anyone can share their photos of the cathedral’s west end with the hashtag #BLAW2020.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), said: “I hope bereaved families in St Albans seeing the cathedral lit up pink and blue will feel less isolated and alone in their grief.”

For more about Baby Loss Awareness Week visit www.babyloss-awareness.org