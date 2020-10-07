Advanced search

Cathedral illuminated for Baby Loss Awareness Week

PUBLISHED: 10:27 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 07 October 2020

The Cathedral will be lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture: Supplied

The Cathedral will be lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture: Supplied

Archant

St Albans Cathedral will be lit up in pink and blue in solidarity of parents who have been affected by baby loss.

The West End of the Abbey will be illuminated from October 9 to 15 to show support for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2020.

The annual awareness week, now in its 18th year, is an opportunity for bereaved parents, families and friends, to commemorate babies’ lives, and to raise awareness about pregnancy and baby loss to drive for improvements that are needed now and in the future.

You may also want to watch:

Abi Thompson, Sub Dean at St Albans Cathedral, said: “During Baby Loss Awareness Week the west end of the cathedral will be lit up in blue and pink in support of all bereaved parents. Prayers will be said daily at Evensong, and anybody in our community who has lost a baby at any time is welcome to come to the cathedral and light a candle.”

All of the buildings and landmarks turning pink and blue for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2020 will be featured on the interactive map and the Facebook album. Anyone can share their photos of the cathedral’s west end with the hashtag #BLAW2020.

Clea Harmer, chief executive of Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity), said: “I hope bereaved families in St Albans seeing the cathedral lit up pink and blue will feel less isolated and alone in their grief.”

For more about Baby Loss Awareness Week visit www.babyloss-awareness.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Cathedral illuminated for Baby Loss Awareness Week

The Cathedral will be lit up for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Picture: Supplied

‘Victorious sponge’ runs virtual London Marathon around St Albans

Anna Bassil's baking-based extravaganza raised over £6,000 for Save the Children. Picture: Anna Bassil

Life in the old boy yet after Martin Standen makes shock return to Colney Heath

Former Harpenden Town boss Martin Standen has dusted off the boots again after signing for Colney Heath. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Is the mini-boom bubble about to burst in St Albans and Harpenden?

The Secret Estate Agent considers what the future may hold for the local property market. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

How much will COVID-19 cost Hertfordshire County Council?

A new Herts County Council report suggests the financial costs of COVID-19 may exceed £70 million for the 2020/21 financial year. Picture: Sarah Allison