Broken down train blocks Abbey Flyer line

There are no trains running on the Abbey Flyer line this evening.

Services are currently unable to run between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction because a broken down train has blocked the shuttle line.

National Rail expect disruption to continue until the end of the day.

Tickets are being accepted on Arriva route 321 between Watford Junction and St Albans, and a Lucketts rail replacement bus is also in operation.