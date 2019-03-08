Advanced search

St Albans Abbey Flyer suspended after tree blocks line

PUBLISHED: 15:53 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 09 March 2019

A London Midland class 321 pulls into Bricket Wood station with a service to Watford Junction. Credit: Peter Alvey Photography

Archant

The Abbey Flyer has ground to a halt this afternoon because a tree is blocking the shuttle line.

There are currently no trains between St Albans Abbey and Watford Junction stations, and this is expected to continue until the end of the day.

Instead, taxis are carrying passengers between the stations and stopping at Lucketts of Watford, Rodlett Cars, Corker Cars and Cabs4Now.

Tickets can also be used on Arriva 321 buses.

