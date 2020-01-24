A1(M) transport plans to improve links between St Albans and surrounding towns

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

A consultation is underway on proposed transport improvements to towns and cities along the A1(M), including St Albans district.

The A1(M) Growth and Transport Plans set out Herts county council's plans to upgrade junctions along the A1(M) corridor and improve walking and cycling routes between towns.

Improvements are planned to make St Albans city centre a 'safe, attractive and convenient' place to walk and cycle, including the installation of a new crossing along St Peter's Street and the expansion of St Albans' 20mph zone.

There will also be revisions to the St Peter's Street/Victoria Street junction, enhancements along Victoria Street linking the city centre and railway station, and improvements along a new pedestrian link through the civic centre redevelopment site.

The council plans to make upgrades to the St Albans green ring - a continuous walking and cycling route that encircles the city centre. Crossings, signage and markings will be introduced at various locations, and a new pedestrian and cycle bridge will be built over the Abbey Line near the existing level crossing.

More signage will be introduced along the Alban Way, as well as additional lighting and maintenance. According to the plans on the council's website, the Alban Way will be marketed and promoted as an attractive and safe transport corridor.

There are also plans to improve the accessibility of St Albans station, with enhanced connectivity between the station and the city centre.

The county council plans to improve cycle routes leading to the station along Grosvenor and Ridgmont Roads. There will also be increased provision for people to park their bikes at the station.

As part of the plans, London Road will be turned into a more attractive place for pedestrians and cyclists, with new pedestrian crossing points - including outside the Odyssey Cinema. This may be facilitated through a reduction in on-street parking.

Junctions and signal timings will be upgraded at the Peahen junction and the junction with Watsons Walk and Lattimore Road.

Further improvements are planned for St Albans district, including A414 junction upgrades at London Colney, Park Street and Colney Heath.

The council aims to "enhance the function of the A414 as a strategic east-west route in south central Hertfordshire", with improvements to the cycle routes between London Colney and Hatfield and improved signage within St Albans to mark routes to the A414.

Public transport and cycle links within London Colney will be improved, and an active travel corridor will be developed alongside the B5378 to link London Colney to a Mass Rapid Transit interchange at Napsbury - as well as a new sustainable transport bridge across the A414.

There will also be improvements to the cycling infrastructure and bus services between London Colney and St Albans, including upgrades to the A414 pedestrian and cycle bridge. Within London Colney, 20mph speed limits will be introduced in the town centre and throughout the town.

Transport links between St Albans and Hatfield will be improved, with the development of an 'active travel corridor' along Coopers Green Lane with a link to Hatfield Business Park, including improved cycle and pedestrian routes and a reduction in the speed limit.

There are also plans to make improvements to local bus services, with increased frequency and extended hours of operation on the 724 and 300/301 routes.

The council aims to improve connectivity between Chiswell Green, Park Street and St Albans, with the aim of discouraging through traffic along the B4630 Watford Road. Upgrades will also be made at the A414/A405/A5183 Park Street roundabout.

Derrick Ashley, the county council's cabinet member for growth, infrastructure, planning and the economy, said: "There are over 100,000 new homes planned for Hertfordshire by 2031 and over half of these will be in the towns along the A1(M) corridor. This will have a significant impact on the road itself, and more importantly for us on the towns along the route.

"The additional traffic will increase congestion and lead to longer journey times if we do nothing. We need to make improvements to the road network, but just as importantly we need to make walking, cycling and public transport more attractive and practical options."